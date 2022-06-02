Centerville baseball team drops regional final opener to Garrison 10-0

LUFKIN — The Centerville baseball team stacked together a string of outstanding performances on its way to the Class 2A Region III championship series. If the Tigers are going to take the last step to the state tournament, it may take their most impressive showing yet.

Garrison’s Alex Slowikowski pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout, and the Bulldogs used a hard-hitting performance throughout their lineup on their way to a 10-0 win over the Tigers in the opening game of their regional final series at Lufkin High School on Thursday night.

Slowikowski needed just 71 pitches in a game that was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. He walked one, hit one and struck out four.

Chalon Driver led the Bulldogs at the plate with a triple, double, single and three RBIs.

The Bulldogs, who reached last season’s state championship game but lost to New Deal 7-2, didn’t take long to show they were poised for a return appearance.

Slowikowski reached on a bunt single in the first inning followed by Eli Compton’s single. Driver followed by roping an RBI double to left that put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. Andrew Slowikowski continued the early onslaught with a two-run single to right for a 3-0 lead after an inning.

Garrison tacked on a run in the second inning on a Driver bloop RBI single to right.

Centerville got its best chance to score in the third inning when Zantayl Holley singled, Daxten Parker walked and Cooper Fisher bunted the runners into scoring position with one out.

Alex Slowikowski got out of the jam by inducing a grounder to third base before getting a pop fly to shortstop to end the threat.

The Bulldogs delivered the knockout punch with a six-run third inning.

Compton hammered a two-run single past the first baseman for a 6-0 lead. Slowikowski ripped a two-run single up the middle, and Driver followed with an RBI double that landed just inside the right-field line. He eventually scored on a wild pitch to push Garrison’s lead to 10-0.

Centerville loaded the bases in the fourth inning on singles by Cameron Tate and Jake Pineda and Holley getting hit by a pitch. But the Tigers’ clutch hit once again eluded them when a flyout to right ended the threat.

Alex Slowikowski retired Centerville in order in the fifth inning to end the game in 90 minutes.

James Bodine took the loss for Centerville, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and three walks with a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings. Pate was effective in relief, throwing 1 2/3 shutout innings while allowing one hit with a walk, two hit batters and three strikeouts.

Alex Slowikowski (two singles, two RBIs), Andrew Slowikowski (single, two RBIs), Trylon Kruse (double) and Gatlan Holmes (single) contributed offensive for Garrison.

Game 2 of the series is set for 7 p.m. Friday. If Centerville wins, Game 3 is schedule for 2 p.m. Saturday with both games at Lufkin.

Garrison 10, Centerville 0

Centerville;000;00;—;0;3;2

Garrison;316;0x;—;10;10;0