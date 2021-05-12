Catcher Chanden Scamardo helping lead College Station baseball team

Scamardo started playing baseball as a third baseman but moved to catcher around age 9. He grew up wanting to wear a purple jersey, but it was TCU’s, not College Station’s. His interest in the Horned Frogs gradually waned, and he signed with the Aggies.

“Once I got the offer from A&M, it just felt right and it still feels right,” Scamardo said. “I knew I just wanted to stay close. I didn’t want to go somewhere new and know nothing about it.”

When the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Scamardo isn’t playing baseball, he’s fishing and hunting with friends. They fish for bass and catfish on the Brazos River. He hunts duck and deer with the family on a deer lease near Calvert.

“We go up there and hog hunt and do all kinds of stuff up there,” Scamardo said.

