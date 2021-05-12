Catcher Chanden Scamardo helping lead College Station baseball team

The Austin Anderson baseball team ran Pflugerville Weiss out of the Class 5A playoffs, something College Station catcher Chanden Scamardo and the Cougars look to avoid in their best-of-3 area series.
The 10th-ranked Anderson Trojans (26-6) swept their bi-district series against Weiss 11-4 and 11-8 with a relentless running game. In the second game Anderson runners took eight extra bases on passed balls and six more on steals, wild pitches or sacrifices.
“Anderson plays with a lot of confidence,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “They’ve very scrappy.”
The Cougars (23-8-2) carry their own momentum into Friday’s opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Nelson Field in Austin. College Station swept sixth-ranked Kingwood Park 6-3 and 6-0 in bi-district.
“We’ve just got to keep playing the baseball we’ve been playing,” Scamardo said. “If we keep doing that, we’ve got a really good shot of going a long way.”
Scamardo, a Texas A&M signee, will have a big say in how far College Station advances.
“He’s the spark plug that gets us going,” Litton said. “When he’s on fire, we play really well.”
The Cougars have been ranked at times this year. They were 21st in the final regular-season poll by txhighschoolbaseball.com. They also are among five teams receiving votes in this week’s Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s top 10.
College Station’s 7-0-1 start to the season included a victory over District 20-5A champion Montgomery Lake Creek. The Cougars also swept 13th-ranked Brenham in 19-5A play, but league losses to sub-.500 teams Rudder and Magnolia West contributed to the Cougars finishing third in district behind 12th-ranked Magnolia and Brenham.
“We’ve played really good baseball, and we’ve also played really bad baseball,” Scamardo said. “But we’re really confident at the plate as of right now. We’re swinging the bats really well. Our defense has always been solid. It’s the hitting that’s been off and on.”
Scamardo has been steady, hitting .320 with four homers and 10 doubles.
“He brings a lot of pop at the plate,” Litton said. “He produces a lot of RBIs for us.”
Scamardo’s 28 RBIs are second on the team to Blake Binderup’s 30.
“I feel like I’m having a pretty good season,” Scamardo said. “I’ve definitely developed quite a bit. My swing, I’m hitting the ball the other way. I feel confident in everything.”
Scamardo says he’s trying to use a more mature approach at the plate.
“I’ll take until I get my pitch that I can do something with, putting a barrel on it,” he said.
He’s also appreciating his senior season after playing only 15 games last year with no playoffs.
“It’s crazy to think about how long it’s been since we’ve been in the playoffs in high school, because it’s been two years,” Scamardo said. “Last year during COVID, we always came up here to [school] to hit. We always hit together, and that built friendships on the team, which helps us play better as a team. We worked hard.”
The players also lifted weights at each other’s houses, creating a closer bond, Scamardo said.
“During COVID when we couldn’t play, I worked really hard, trying to stay in the grind, just letting myself not stop playing baseball,” he said.
Scamardo also improved as a leader.
“He’s a great teammate,” Litton said. “He’s the guy who is always willing to do things that a lot of leaders aren’t willing to do as far as clubhouse-type things, keeping things tidy.”
Litton said Scamardo also teaches the team’s younger players.
“He’s that guy,” Litton said. “On top of that, there’s tons of attributes that he possesses on the field, being able to control running games and being able to handle pitchers and understand how to get batters out. He’s far and above anybody that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach at that position.”
Scamardo started playing baseball as a third baseman but moved to catcher around age 9. He grew up wanting to wear a purple jersey, but it was TCU’s, not College Station’s. His interest in the Horned Frogs gradually waned, and he signed with the Aggies.
“Once I got the offer from A&M, it just felt right and it still feels right,” Scamardo said. “I knew I just wanted to stay close. I didn’t want to go somewhere new and know nothing about it.”
When the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Scamardo isn’t playing baseball, he’s fishing and hunting with friends. They fish for bass and catfish on the Brazos River. He hunts duck and deer with the family on a deer lease near Calvert.
“We go up there and hog hunt and do all kinds of stuff up there,” Scamardo said.
•
NOTES — Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Friday in Franklin at The Ranch with Game 3 to follow if needed. ... The winner advances to play the New Caney Porter-Pflugerville Hendrickson winner. Porter advanced by beating Brenham. ... College Station is the lone 19-5A team remaining as Magnolia was swept by 20-5A fourth-place finisher Montgomery and A&M Consolidated, which finished fourth in 19-5A, lost in three games to Lake Creek. ... College Station’s top pitchers are junior right-handers Ryland Urbanczyk (6-2, 1.65 ERA), a Rice pledge, and Binderup (6-2, 2.26 ERA), a Texas A&M pledge. Junior right-hander Luke Steward (4-2, 2.24 ERA, 4 saves), a McNeese State pledge, and senior right-hander Cole Broadus (4-1, 2.03, 3 saves) also pitch for College Station. The Cougars’ leading hitters include junior shortstop Michael Elko (.354, 3 HRs, 16 RBIs), a Northwestern pledge; senior utility man Braden Fowler (.355, 15 RBIs, 17 SBs), an East Texas Baptist signee; senior outfielder Colby Smart (.341, 10 SBs); Binderup (.353, 4 HRs, 30 RBIs); junior second baseman Max Childress (.286, 15 RBIs); and junior center fielder Dalton Carnes (.278, 12 RBIs, 23 SBs). ... Anderson senior catcher Joey Baran has pledged to Incarnate Word. ... Anderson lost three of its first four games. Anderson’s only losses to 5A teams were Pflugerville 7-4 and Austin McCallum 4-3.