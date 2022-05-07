Cardiac Cougs: College Station baseball team advances to area playoffs with comeback win

PORTER — The College Station baseball team picked a good time to etch its first comeback win of the season.

Trailing Porter 6-0 in the decisive Game 3 of their Class 5A bi-district playoff series, the Cougars scored seven runs in the final three innings to beat the Spartans 7-6 on Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium and advance to the area round.

College Station’s Mikey Elko finished the comeback by mashing an opposite-field single into the left-center field gap with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring pinch runner Hector Ostiguin to win the game. Porter’s outfielders had no chance to make a play on the well-hit ball.

Elko was just 1 for 8 in the series before the at-bat but said he told teammates he was going to get the job done before stepping up to the plate.

“[College Station coach Chris Litton] was calming me down before I went up there and told me, ‘Relax, dude. You’ve got this,’” Elko said. “That was all I needed, and I went up there and did it.”

Elko’s dramatic walk-off hit wrapped up the Cougars’ biggest victory of the season.

“We had some really selfless approaches today late in that game,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “We asked the kids to do a lot of things that made them uncomfortable that they don’t normally do within an at-bat, but they got it done, because they wanted to keep playing baseball with their buddies.”

College Station (18-12) will face Austin Anderson, which the Cougars beat in last year’s area playoffs, in a three-game area series next week with times and locations to be determined.

Leading the series with Porter 1-0 to begin the day, College Station coaches parked the team’s bus in a precarious spot Saturday, putting it just beyond the left-field fence to tempt their hitters to leave a dent in the vehicle’s yellow metal. The Cougars’ Ryland Urbanczyk did so in the sixth inning of Game 3 as his first home run of the season bounced off the bus to tie the game at 6.

The two-run blast provided Urbanczyk some redemption after he suffered his first loss of the season on the mound in Game 2 with Porter winning 4-2 to force the decisive third game.

“[Litton] told me in that at-bat to try and hit it down the line,” Urbanczyk said. “That was my approach, and I happened to get that hanging curve and put a really good swing on it and enough barrel to get it out. I had no doubt in any of my teammates there. Everybody had a part in today. We had enough on the mound and then all the grit in the world at the plate, and I just knew we were going to get it done there.”

Porter took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning of Game 3. The Spartans scratched across the first run of the game on Ralph Martinez’s RBI double to the gap in left-center field. Martinez later scores on a passed ball.

The Spartans then added four runs in the fifth inning. The first two scored on an RBI single that slipped just beneath the glove of a College Station infielder and rolled into left field. The next two scored on a fielding error in the outfield.

College Station cut Porter’s led to 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Dalton Carnes drove in Blake Binderup with a single to left, and pinch runner Ethan Hopkins later stole third and scored on the errant throw that sailed into the outfield.

Max Childress picked up the win on the mound after allowing just one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He retired the side in the seventh after College Station tied the game in the sixth.

In Saturday’s first game, Porter pushed its lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-RBI single from Michael Benzor that slid just underneath the glove of a College Station infielder.

Those two runs proved to be the difference. College Station scratched one run across in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to shallow center field from Urbanczyk that scored Childress, but Benzor finished off the complete game by forcing Binderup to fly out to deep left field. Benzor ended just under the 110-pitch limit, striking out seven.

Porter struggled to match College Station’s pitching depth after that as the teams battled blistering Houston-area humidity and heat. The Spartans got 4 2/3 solid innings from Ralph Martinez in Game 3, but the Cougars crept back in once Porter turned to what was left of its bullpen.

Litton also gave the Cougar seniors extra credit for their effort Saturday.

“We were talking about it earlier with this senior class — that’s the third game that they’ve come back from a four-run deficit in the fifth, sixth or seventh inning since they’ve been sophomores,” Litton said. “[Assistant coach Kyle King] brought it up that the law of averages at some point have got to play out in our favor. We continue to do a lot of things right ... balls aren’t falling here and there, but then they fell at the right time, and we won the series.”

Porter 4, College Station 2

College Station;000;100;1;—;2;4;0

Porter;011;020;x;—;4;6;0

W — Michael Benzor. L — Ryland Urbanczyk.

Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Danny Virgl 2-3; Urbanczyk 1-3, RBI; Blake Binderup 1-4, RBI. PORTER — Benzor 2-3, 2 RBIs; Ralph Martinez 2-3, 2B, RBI, run; Jake Tatom 1-3, run.

College Station 7, Porter 6

Porter;000;240;0;—;6;7;2

College Station;000;024;1;—;7;6;1

W — Max Childress. L — Blake Russell.

Leading hitters: PORTER — Martinez 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Blake Russell 2-3, 2B, 2 runs; Tatom 1-4, 2B, run. COLLEGE STATION — Urbanczyk 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs; Mikey Elko 1-4, 2 RBIs; Binderup 1-2, 2 runs, SB; Max Childress 1-3, run; Dalton Carnes 1-4, RBI.

Next: College Station vs. Austin Anderson, time/location TBA

