AUSTIN — Cameron junior Yierra Flemings won the 100-meter hurdles and 400 and placed second in the long jump and third in the triple jump to score enough points for a sixth-place team finish in the Class 3A girls state track and field meet Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Flemings finished the 100 hurdles in 13.92 seconds and the 400 in 54.51 seconds. She leapt 18 feet, 8.25 inches on her sixth and final jump in the long jump to take the silver medal, and she skipped 38-7.5 in the triple jump.

Lexington sophomore Kamree Wolridge was third in the 400 (57.29) and fifth in the 800 (2:18.10).

Lexington senior Daylon Washington was a double winner in 3A boys, taking the 110 hurdles in 14.26 and the 300 hurdles in 37.38. Lexington sophomore Mason Biehle was third in the long jump (22-4.25).

Franklin senior Fragiel Owens was second in the 3A boys high jump (46-10.75) that was won by McGregor senior Darieus Dixon (47-0.5).

University City Randolph won the 3A girls title with 94 points followed by Gunter (70), Fairfield (61), Goliad (48) and Holiday (40). Cameron and Shallowater tied for sixth with 34.

West Rusk won 3A boys with 44 points followed by Vernon 34, Crane 30, Brock 28, Gunter 28 and Lexington 26. Franklin tied for 26th with 8 points.

Caldwell freshman Ja Asia was third in the 4A long jump (18-9.5). The Lady Hornets finished tied for 28th thanks to that. Canyon won with 80 points followed by Paris 46, Royal 46, Frisco Panther Creek 37, Huffman-Hargrave 34, Stephenville 32, FW Dunbar 30, Iowa Colony 26, Giddings 20 and Kennedale and Sinton 16.

Gilmer won 4A boys with 58 points followed by Aubrey 55, Taylor and Fort Stockton 34, Lindale 32, Burnet 30.5, Stafford and Stephenville 24, Celina and Canyon 22.