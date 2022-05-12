Cameron's Yierra Flemings, Lexington's Daylon Washington wins titles at 3A state track meet

AUSTIN — Cameron’s Yierra Flemings and Lexington’s Daylon Washington won gold medals at the UIL Class 3A Track & Field State Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday.

Flemings, only a sophomore, defended her title in the 400 meters in 55.29 seconds. She also won the 100 hurdles (14.40) after finishing second last year, and she placed third in the triple jump (38-1 ½) and fifth in the long jump (18-2 ¾).

Washington won the 110 hurdles (14.48) and was second in the 300 hurdles (38.83). He was seventh in the 110 hurdles last year as a sophomore.

Caldwell junior Daniel Cowan and Rockdale freshman Tim Grice both had second-place finishes. Cowan earned the silver medal in the 3A boys high jump (6 foot, 6 inches) and Grice was the runner-up in the 200 (21.26).

Cameron’s Brandi Drake was third in the 200 (24.94) and ran on the 4x200 relay team that was third in 1:42.42 and the 4x100 relay that was fifth in 48.37 in helping the Yoemen finish fourth in the final team standings with 50 points. Universal City Randolph won with 86 points followed by Fairfield (59) and Goliad (53).

Brock won the 3A boys championship with 55 points followed by Breckenridge (33), West Rusk (30) and Palacios (29). Lexington tied for 10th with 18 points, all earned by Washington.

The 4A titles were won by the Canyon girls (70 points) and Wimberley boys (56 points).

The 2A and 5A meets are set for Friday. The Brazos Valley will have athletes from A&M Consolidated, Bremond, Centerville, College Station, Hearne, Normangee and Rudder competing Friday.

UIL State Track & Field Meet

CLASS 3A

Girls

Long jump — 5. Yierra Flemings, Cameron, 18-2 3/4

Triple jump — 3. Flemings, Cameron, 38-1 1/2

100 hurdles — 1. Flemings, Cameron, 14.40

200 — 3. Brandi Drake, Cameron 24.94

400 — 1. Flemings, Cameron, 55.29

4x100 — 5. Cameron (Brittani Drake; Brandi Drake; Dayzsha Bradley; Flemings), 48.37

4x200 — 3. Cameron (Brittani Drake, Bradley, Lauren Harris, Brandi Drake), 1:42.42

Team standings — 1. Universal City Randolph 86, 2. Fairfield 59, 3. Goliad 53, 4. Cameron 50, 5. (tie) Holliday and Shallowater 38, 7. Bushland 24, 8. Daingerfield 22, 9. West 20, 10, Boyd 16

Boys

High jump — 2. Daniel Cowan, Caldwell, 6-6

200 — 2. Tim Grice, Rockdale, 21.26

110 hurdles — 1. Daylon Washington, Lexington, 14.48

300 hurdles — 2. Washington, Lexington, 38.83; 6. Tracer Lopez, Cameron, 39.63

3,200 — 5. Nathan Evans, Cameron, 9:49.56

1,600 — 5. Evans, Cameron, 4:31.11

4x100 — 5. Franklin (Bobby Washington, Parker Boyett, Michael Booker, Malcolm Murphy), 42.37

Team standings — 1. Brock 55, 2. Breckenridge 33, 3. West Rusk 30, 4. Palacios 29, 5. (tie) Spearman and Atlanta 26, 7. McGregor 22, 8. (tie) River Academy and San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks 20, 10. (tie) Lexington, Poth, Vanderbilt Industrial and Gunter 18, 26. Rockdale and Caldwell 8, 36. Cameron 5, 37. (tie) Franklin 4

CLASS 4A

Girls

Team standings — 1. Canyon 70, 2. Stephenville 43, 3. Waxahachie Life School 42 1/3, 4. Midlothian Heritage 36, 5. (tie) Dallas Carter and Argyle 29, 7. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 28, 8. (tie) Boerne and Fredericksburg 22, 10. (tie) Terrell, Giddings and Melissa 10

Boys

Team totals — 1. Wimberley 56, 2. Argyle 31, 3. Decatur 26, 4. (tie) Somerset and Bay City 22, 6. Lindale 20 ½, 7. Melissa 20, 8. (tie) Celina, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Burnet, Cuero, Dumas and El Campo 18