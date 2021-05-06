Cameron girls track and field team wins Class 3A state title

AUSTIN — The Cameron girls won the Class 3A state track and field meet Thursday night with 56 points. Cameron won the 4x100-meter relay in 48.04 seconds with Brittani Drake, Brandi Drake, Lauren Harris and Yierra Flemings carrying the baton. Flemings also won the 400 (54.98) and was second in the 100 hurdles (14.19) as the Yoemen beat Goliad (46 points) and Brock (45) for the team championship.

Lexington junior Jarred Kerr won the 3A boys long jump with an effort of 22 feet, 8.75 inches. The Franklin boys also took second in the 4x200 relay with Jaxson Zimmerman, Synsai Kizzee, Parker Boyett and Malcom Murphy coming around in 1:27.97 seconds. That was almost 2 seconds faster than their regional time. Brock won in 1:27.28.

The Franklin boys had 18 points to tie Whitney, Daingerfield, Spearman and Little River-Academy for eighth. Brock won the 3A boys title with 45 points. Onalaska was second with 30.

Waco La Vega won the 4A boys title with 82 points. La Grange (40) was a distant second. Kennedale won 4A girls with 84 points. Canyon had 70.

UIL State Track & Field Championships

Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium, Austin.

BOYS

Class 3A