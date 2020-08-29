 Skip to main content
Cameron 21, Mexia 16
Cameron 21, Mexia 16

MEXIA — Cameron junior quarterback Zane Zeinert threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for another TD in a productive second quarter that carried the Yoemen to a 21-16 victory over the Mexia Blackats in a matchup of former state champions.

Zeinert’s 6-yard run touchdown run with 6 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half gave the Yoe a 7-3 lead. Freshman Kason Goolsby caught 20-yard TD pass with 2:59 left to give Class 3A Division I Cameron a 14-3 lead, and senior Za’Korien Spikes hauled in a 67-yard TD toss with 1:04 left in the half.

The 4A-I Blackats came up with two big strikes of their own. Trey Holdman caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from fellow senior Lemarion Millar in the third quarter, and Holdman dashed 76 yards with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter to pull Mexia within five. Mexia couldn’t get within a field goal as Cameron’s defense stopped the two-point conversion.

Cameron forced the game’s two turnovers and held Mexia to 211 yards and just one completion — the TD. Cameron passed for 210 yards with Zeinhert completing 9 of 17 passes. The Yoe also averaged 42 yards on four punts.

Cameron will host Bellville next Friday.

