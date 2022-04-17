Calvert, Mumford lead 2022 All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team

Deep playoffs runs from several teams across the area made for a tight race while selecting The Eagle’s 2022 All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team, but state tournament appearances by Mumford and Calvert bring a strong tint of purple and blue to the squad.

The Trojans and Mustangs each have three honorees on the team after making a run to the Class A and 2A state semifinals, respectively. Mumford's Aubrie King earned coach of the year and is joined by Bryson Rodriguez on the first team and LeAnthony Dykes on the second team. Calvert had a player on each team, starting with first-teamer MJ Thomas, second-teamer Antonio Porter and third-teamer Kaiden Bridges.

Milano made it the 2A Region IV finals and is represented by Jayce Todd on the first team. North Zulch advanced to the Class A regional quarterfinals and has Emory Broussard on the second team. Navasota, which made it to area, has Ja'mar Jessie on the third team.

Each of the four big Bryan-College Station schools had one honoree on the team. A&M Consolidated leads the way with first-teamer Ziyan Ali, who helped the Tigers to the area round. Rudder, Bryan and College Station fell short of the playoffs but still had solid performances from Kevin Holmes (second team), TJ Johnson (third team) and Willie Everline (third team), respectively.

Centerville, St. Joseph and Caldwell made the playoffs and round out the All-BV team with one honoree each. St. Joseph's Levi Rice is on the first team, while Centerville's Wade Neyland made the second team and Caldwell's Trey Burns is on the third team.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team represents the best of the best in high school boys basketball play from across the region during the 2022 season.

Team of the Year: Calvert Trojans

Calvert made its fifth state tournament appearance and first since 2015 following a perfect run through District 29-A. The Trojans (26-5) cruised through the playoffs, outscoring their first three opponents 234-124 before beating Trinidad 53-38 in the Class A Region IV semifinals and McMullen County 52-46 in the regional finals to earn a trip to the Alamodome. Three players represent Calvert on this year's All-BV team.

Coach of the Year: Aubrie King, Mumford

The Mustangs' second-year head coach led his alma mater to the Class 2A state semifinals in Mumford's first appearance at state since 2014. The Mustangs went undefeated in District 26-2A and finished with a 31-8 overall record.

FIRST TEAM

MJ Thomas, forward, jr.

Calver Trojans

The District 29-A MVP had a stellar junior season, shooting 77.1% from the field while averaging 25.2 points and 19.5 rebounds per game. He was also named the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association state co-MVP.

Ziyan Ali, guard, sr.

A&M Consolidated Tigers

Ali averaged 13.8 points per game with 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals. The senior earned District 19-5A MVP honors.

Levi Rice, guard/forward, sr.

St. Joseph Eagles

The all-district first-teamer had 10 double-doubles and one triple-double this season, while averaging 17.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and two blocks per game.

Jayce Todd, guard/forward, sr.

Milano Eagles

Todd was crowned the 27-2A MVP as Milano's leading scorer with 17.3 points per game along with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He also made the TABC all-region and all-state teams.

Bryson Rodriguez, guard/forward, sr.

Mumford Mustangs

Rodriguez, an all-region and all-state selection, averaged 13.3 points and six rebounds per game and earned District 26-2A MVP honors.

SECOND TEAM

Antonio Porter, guard, jr.

Calvert Trojans

Porter racked up 11.8 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. He also made first-team all-district and the TSMCA all-state and Texas Associated of Basketball Coaches all-region team.

Emory Broussard, guard/forward, sr.

North Zulch Bulldogs

The all-district first-teamer averaged 22.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

LeAnthony Dykes, guard/forward, jr.

Mumford Mustangs

Dykes averaged 11 points and four rebounds per contest and earned District 26-2A first-team and all-region honors.

Kevin Holmes, forward, jr.

Rudder Rangers

Holmes made the all-district first team for 19-5A and averaged 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Wade Neyland, forward, soph.

Centerville Tigers

The District 20-2A newcomer of the year averaged 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.

THIRD TEAM

Kaiden Bridges, guard, sr.

Calvert Trojans

The 29-A offensive player of the year averaged 16.2 points, four rebounds and 4.2 steals per game.

Willie Everline, guard, jr.

College Station Cougars

Everline led the Cougars in scoring at 10 points per game and made the 19-5A all-district second team.

TJ Johnson, guard, jr.

Bryan Vikings

Johnson made the 12-6A all-district team, averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Ja’mar Jessie, forward, sr.

Navasota Rattlers

The 24-4A MVP averaged 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal per game.

Trey Burns, forward, sr.

Caldwell Hornets

Burns led the Hornets by averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.