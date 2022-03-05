 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calvert holds off McMullen County to return to state
0 Comments

Calvert holds off McMullen County to return to state

  • 0

DEL VALLE — Calvert’s MJ Thomas scored 25 points to power the second-ranked Trojans to a 52-46 victory over the fourth-ranked McMullen County Cowboys for the Class A Region IV boys basketball championship on Saturday.

The Trojans advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2015. Calvert (27-4) will play third-ranked Graford (35-3) in the semifinals at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“It’s a dream come true,” the 6-foot-7 Thomas told KBTX-TV. “I still can’t believe it. I’m still trying to process it. We won! For two years we’ve been coming short, coming short, and we finally did it.”

Calvert lost in the regional quarterfinals the last two seasons.

Sophomore forward Kevondre Corona had 12 points, and senior shooting guard Kaiden Bridges added eight for Calvert, which won its 23rd straight by jumping to a 16-10 lead after a quarter and building a 32-18 halftime lead.

McMullen (35-5) had a 19-game winning streak snapped.

The other state semifinal game will have the ninth-ranked Irion County Hornets (33-3) playing the top-ranked Texline Tornadoes (33-3) at 10 a.m. Thursday. Texline is the defending state champion.

The Class A title game will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Calvert and Graford have state tournament history. The Trojans beat the Rabbits in 2012 for the Class A Division II title.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi State Postgaem: Quenton Jackson & Hayden Hefner

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert