Calvert holds off McMullen County to return to state

DEL VALLE — Calvert’s MJ Thomas scored 25 points to power the second-ranked Trojans to a 52-46 victory over the fourth-ranked McMullen County Cowboys for the Class A Region IV boys basketball championship on Saturday.

The Trojans advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2015. Calvert (27-4) will play third-ranked Graford (35-3) in the semifinals at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“It’s a dream come true,” the 6-foot-7 Thomas told KBTX-TV. “I still can’t believe it. I’m still trying to process it. We won! For two years we’ve been coming short, coming short, and we finally did it.”

Calvert lost in the regional quarterfinals the last two seasons.

Sophomore forward Kevondre Corona had 12 points, and senior shooting guard Kaiden Bridges added eight for Calvert, which won its 23rd straight by jumping to a 16-10 lead after a quarter and building a 32-18 halftime lead.

McMullen (35-5) had a 19-game winning streak snapped.