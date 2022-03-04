Calvert boys basketball team uses defense to put away Trinidad in regional semifinals

DEL VALLE — Calvert rode a smothering defense and smooth play by multi-talented MJ Thomas to a 53-39 victory over Trinidad in Class A Region IV semifinal boys basketball action Friday night.
Second-ranked Calvert (26-4) will play McMullen County (35-4) at noon Saturday for the regional title and a spot at next week’s state tournament. McMullen defeated Chireno 54-48 in the first semifinal at Del Valle High School. The second game was decided by halftime.
Trinidad, riding a 16-game winning streak, closed the first quarter strong for a 10-9 lead in the battle of Trojans. But Calvert took control in the second quarter, closing on a 16-2 run for a 25-14 lead. The 6-foot-7 Thomas had seven points, including a 3-pointer during the run.
Trinidad hit a couple 3s while taking the lead in the first quarter but struggled mightily to hit shots in the second quarter, making only 2 of 10. It also had a trio of turnovers, the last converted into 3-pointers by Calvert, fueling a 10-0 run in the final 2 minutes, 40 seconds of the half.
“We take pride in our defense,” Calvert coach Michael Thomas said. “We can have off-shooting nights. We can be off and miss layups, but you can’t take off on defense.”
That defense stymied Trinidad every time it attempted to get back in the game.
Trinidad cut down on its turnovers in the third quarter, made a couple of field goals and got to the foul line, but it couldn’t stop MJ Thomas, who did damage both at the point and in the paint. He drove for a pair of buckets and hit a 10-footer to help keep Calvert’s lead at 34-25 heading into the final quarter.
Calvert had ballhandling issues down the stretch with seven turnovers that led to seven Trinidad points, but Trinidad had eight turnovers that led to nine Calvert points as it won its 22nd straight.
“It was a tough, physical game,” Michael Thomas said. “I think in the end we got more [shots] around the basket instead of living at the 3-point line.”
MJ Thomas ended with 17 points, 10 rebounds and numerous blocks. He was complemented by 6-foot sophomore guard Kevondre Corona, who had 21 points, hitting some big 3s and also driving to the basket, making Trinidad pay for putting two to three players on Thomas. Corona hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first period and ended the first half with another just before the buzzer.
Trinidad was led by 6-3 Julius Stevenson, who had 13 points. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Calvert made life tough on him by guarding him with Davion Allen.
“I just brought the big guy in, the big lineman, and made him keep an eye on him,” Michael Thomas said. “And when he got the ball, we just trapped him.”
Calvert 53, Trinidad 39
(Numbers after name indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
CALVERT (28-6) — Kevondre Corona 8-21 2-3 4 1 21; Giovanni Diaz 0-1 0-0 0 2 0; Antonio Porter 2-6 0-0 6 4 4; Cohan Thompson 1-3 0-0 1 0 2; MJ Thomas 7-15 2-5 10 1 17; Kaiden Bridges 3-7 1-2 3 1 7; Davarian Hurst 0-0 0-0 0 0; Davion Allen 1-1 0-0 2 2 2. TOTALS: 22-54 5-10 26 11 53.
TRINIDAD (27-7) — Umonte Grant 5-14 0-1 2 0 11;Julius Stevenson 4-11 3-4 3 5 13; Colton Clark 2-4 0-0 6 4 4; Ro Kwon Womack 0-2 3-4 5 0 3; Montez Shofner 0-3 2-2 1 2 2; Kasey Womack 2-5 0-0 3 0 6. TOTALS: 13-39 8-11 20 11 39.
Calvert 9 16 9 19 — 53
Trinidad 10 4 11 14 — 49
Turnovers: Calvert 11 for 13 Trinidad points; Trinidad 18 for 21 Calvert points.
3-pointers: Calvert 4-15; Trinidad 5-18