Calvert boys basketball team uses defense to put away Trinidad in regional semifinals

Trinidad cut down on its turnovers in the third quarter, made a couple of field goals and got to the foul line, but it couldn’t stop MJ Thomas, who did damage both at the point and in the paint. He drove for a pair of buckets and hit a 10-footer to help keep Calvert’s lead at 34-25 heading into the final quarter.

Calvert had ballhandling issues down the stretch with seven turnovers that led to seven Trinidad points, but Trinidad had eight turnovers that led to nine Calvert points as it won its 22nd straight.

“It was a tough, physical game,” Michael Thomas said. “I think in the end we got more [shots] around the basket instead of living at the 3-point line.”

MJ Thomas ended with 17 points, 10 rebounds and numerous blocks. He was complemented by 6-foot sophomore guard Kevondre Corona, who had 21 points, hitting some big 3s and also driving to the basket, making Trinidad pay for putting two to three players on Thomas. Corona hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first period and ended the first half with another just before the buzzer.

Trinidad was led by 6-3 Julius Stevenson, who had 13 points. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Calvert made life tough on him by guarding him with Davion Allen.