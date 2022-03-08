Calvert boys basketball team leans on strong defense in run to state tournament

The Calvert boys basketball team has been relying on its defense to bring home the Trojans’ second state championship.

Calvert’s 3-2 zone defense is focused on applying pressure and forcing turnovers, and the scheme has limited the Trojans’ opponents to just 39.4 points per game this season. That stingy zone has guided Calvert to its fifth state tournament appearance and first since 2015.

“We try not to let anybody catch the ball and have open set shots,” Calvert coach Michael Thomas said. “The key part is making you uncomfortable, taking you out of rhythm. If you run set plays, we’re not going to allow you to run those set plays. We’re going to speed you up a little bit. If you like to run, we’ll slow you down a little bit.”

Calvert (26-4) will face Graford (35-3) in the Class A state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Mertzon Irion County (33-3) and Texline (33-3) will play the other semifinal with the championship game set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Several of Calvert’s players are also standouts on the Trojans’ 6-man football team, including junior center Devion Allen who says the physicality from the football field has translated to the basketball court when manning up against an opponent in the paint.

“It’s a dog mentality we have,” Allen said. “We apply pressure on the ball, and we get easy fast-break points.”

The practice of making opponents uncomfortable with defensive pressure has worked in Calvert’s playoff run. Thomas noted that San Perlita was an up-and-down team that had a high scoring average entering the playoffs. Calvert kept San Perlita below its normal mark in a 75-61 area playoff win. McMullen County scored 134 points in a bi-district playoff win, but Calvert was able to limit the Cowboys to 44 in the Trojans’ regional final victory that clinched a state tournament berth.

Calvert’s defense will be put to the test again Thursday morning against Graford. The Rabbits (35-3) finished the regular season third in the Class A rankings, one spot behind the Trojans.

“They move the ball really well, similar to a couple of teams that we’ve played,” Thomas said. “Now it’s just really trying to, at this point, execute what we’ve been doing. We’re not really changing much.”

Calvert’s only other state championship came in 2012, and the Trojan players said they know how special bringing home a gold-plated trophy would mean to the community.

“It feels amazing, but the job’s not finished yet,” junior guard Gio Diaz said of reaching the state tournament. “This would mean everything for our community, the whole community, Robertson County. The same way that Franklin won state this year [in football] and everybody loved them and liked to see them win, it’s the same way if we win state. ... To bring it home would be amazing for our little city of Calvert.”

