Calvert boys basketball team cruises past San Perlita

VICTORIA — Kaiden Bridges scored 28 points, while Antonio Porter had 21 and MJ Thomas 19 to lead the Calvert boys basketball team to a 75-61 victory over San Perlita in the Class A area playoffs Friday. Calvert (23-4) advances to face either North Zulch or San Isidro in next week’s regional quarterfinals.
Calvert 75, San Perlita 61
CALVERT — Kevondre Corona 2, Antonio Porter 21, Cohan Thompson 4, MJ Thomas 19, Kaiden Bridges 28, Davion Allen 1.
Calvert 25 14 18 18 — 75
San Perlita 24 15 9 13 — 61
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!