Calvert boys basketball coach Michael Thomas leaving for Denton

Calvert boys basketball coach Michael Thomas is leaving his alma mater for the big city.

Thomas has been hired at Denton High School, a Class 5A program, after leading Calvert to the Class 1A state tournament this past season. Denton ISD announced the hiring of Thomas last Tuesday.

In three seasons with Calvert, Thomas was 78-10 overall. Thomas is following in the footsteps of his father, Henry, who left Calvert for Denton in 2001 after leading the Trojans to two state tournaments in 1993 and 1995. His sister, Atraviya, is currently the girls basketball coach at Denton High.

“We end every practice by breaking and saying, ‘Get better’ on three,” Thomas said. “I can’t practice what I preach if I don’t say that. It was an opportunity that doesn’t come to many 1A coaches or many small-town coaches, the opportunity to be the head 5A coach. That’s an opportunity to get better and to grow.”

Last season, Calvert went 26-5. The Trojans will return several veterans, including guards Antonio Porter Jr. and Kaiden Bridges, who were named to The Eagle’s All-Brazos Valley Boys Basketball Team. However, Calvert will lose standout forward MJ Thomas, Michael’s son, who was the District 29-A MVP and averaged 25.2 points and 19.5 rebounds per game. He was also named the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association state co-MVP.

“I’m not leaving Calvert out to dry,” Thomas said. “I’m actually leaving it in a better state than when I came. … When I reflect and look back, I can say I’m leaving it in a better state than when I got here. The facilities are better. We’ve got a lot more positive things going in the right direction. We’ve got a good system in place, so now being able to leave Calvert earlier gives them enough time to find a suitable replacement.”

Along with a head boys basketball coach opening, Calvert is still looking to fill openings for an athletic director and head football coach. The Trojans hired Jordan Weikert at the end of last summer as head football coach, but he left just several weeks into the job.

“The kids, they all said they’ll miss me, but they all understand this is about growth and getting better just like I preached to them every day,” Thomas said.

