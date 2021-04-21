Caldwell girls golf team leads 3A Region III tournament

BRENHAM — Caldwell shot a first-round 366 on Wednesday to lead the Class 3A Region III girls golf tournament by 18 strokes at Brenham Country Club.

Caldwell’s Hannah Blah shot 88 and is alone in second, three shots behind leader Maggie Parmer of McGregor. Caldwell’s Priscilla Olivarez and Rachel Novosad each shot 92 and are tied for fourth, while Meagan Schneider is tied for eighth at 94 and Alexis Zalobny is tied for 33rd at 112.

McGregor is second in the team standings at 384 followed by West (424), Fairfield (442), Teague (444), Nacogdoches Central Heights (446), Cameron (462), East Bernard (467), Tarkington (488) and Kirbyville (493). Anderson-Shiro is in 11th at 496.

Cameron’s Brinley Patterson is 27th at 108 followed by teammates Alexis Stroud (t-40th, 116), Corley Callahan (t-45th, 118) and Taytum Moore (t-52nd, 120).

Anderson’s Kyndal Bohnert is tied for 38th at 115 followed by teammates Abby Ross and Avery Hulsman (t-57th, 123) and Ahna Merrell (t-76th, 135).

Playing individually, Franklin’s Railyn Youree is tied for 20th at 106, and teammate Grace Duewall shot 110 (t-28th). Lexington’s Piper Swisher shot 124 (61st).