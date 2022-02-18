 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell boys basketball team wins district tiebreaker to earn playoff spot
Caldwell boys basketball team wins district tiebreaker to earn playoff spot

The Caldwell boys earned a spot in the playoffs by beating Lexington 62-57 on Friday in a District 19-3A tiebreaker.

Harrison Novak scored 18 points to lead Caldwell (16-18, 6-7), while Trey Burns had 15.

The Hornets will face 20-3A champion Franklin at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the bi-district playoffs at Viking Gym in Bryan.

Caldwell 62, Lexington 57

CALDWELL (16-18, 6-7 in 19-3A) — Trey Burns 15, Harrison Novak 18, Zach Heaton 9, Jamar Hewitt 9, Dee Morris 8, Travis Cunningham 3.

Lexington 16 5 10 26 — 57

Caldwell 16 10 16 20 — 62

Next: Caldwell vs. Franklin, Class 3A bi-district playoffs, Bryan Viking Gym, 8 p.m. Tuesday

