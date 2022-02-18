Caldwell boys basketball team wins district tiebreaker to earn playoff spot

The Caldwell boys earned a spot in the playoffs by beating Lexington 62-57 on Friday in a District 19-3A tiebreaker.
Harrison Novak scored 18 points to lead Caldwell (16-18, 6-7), while Trey Burns had 15.
The Hornets will face 20-3A champion Franklin at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the bi-district playoffs at Viking Gym in Bryan.
Caldwell 62, Lexington 57
CALDWELL (16-18, 6-7 in 19-3A) — Trey Burns 15, Harrison Novak 18, Zach Heaton 9, Jamar Hewitt 9, Dee Morris 8, Travis Cunningham 3.
Lexington 16 5 10 26 — 57
Caldwell 16 10 16 20 — 62
Next: Caldwell vs. Franklin, Class 3A bi-district playoffs, Bryan Viking Gym, 8 p.m. Tuesday