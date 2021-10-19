BVCHEA wins two state volleyball titles

Eagle staff report
BVCHEA won the TAIAO state volleyball high school and middle school championships last weekend in Round Rock.
BVCHEA won the TAIAO state volleyball high school and middle school championships last weekend in Round Rock.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
One last chance to score a game-tying touchdown slipped past the A&M Consolidated football team on Friday night.
Defensive coordinator Chance Locklear describes Jaxson Slanker as the on-field general for College Station’s defense, and the senior linebacke…
LA GRANGE — Down by a point early in the fourth quarter, the Navasota Rattlers rallied with touchdown runs by Hudson Minor and Ja’marion Frear…
The A&M Consolidated swimming teams swept Katy on Thursday with the girls team winning 158-85 and the boys team winning 148-106 at Tiger N…
Here are the Brazos Valley football leaders. Coaches or statisticians have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit season totals to sports@theeagle.com.
College Station’s offense rumbled for 466 yards and scored on 9 of 10 drives. Its defense also scored, so did its special teams, and the Couga…
BRAZOS VALLEY
In his second year at A&M Consolidated, senior wide receiver Tyler Wright is finding his voice.
