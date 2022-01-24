BV Basketball District Standings

H.S. Standings
BOYS
District 12-6A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L
Harker Heights;5-2;22-5
Belton;6-1;23-4
Killeen Shoemaker;4-3;18-10
Killeen Ellison;4-3;13-12
Bryan;3-4;18-8
Copperas Cove;2-5;10-14
Temple;2-5;14-16
Killeen;1-6;5-21
Friday, Jan. 21
Shoemaker 75, Bryan 42; Belton 58, Harker Heights 51; Ellison 56, Temple 44; Killeen 54, Cove 48
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Bryan at Harker Heights; Shoemaker at Ellison; Killeen at Belton; Copperas Cove at Temple
District 19-5A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L
Katy Paetow;9-0;19-5
A&M Consolidated;7-2;18-7
Magnolia West;7-3;11-11
Katy Jordan;6-3;15-9
College Station;5-4;10-15
Rudder;3-4;13-9
Magnolia;2-8;5-21
Brenham;2-8;10-19
Waller;0-9;2-17
Friday, Jan. 21
College Station 53, Magnolia 41; Jordan 82, Magnolia West 42; Brenham 62, Waller 53
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Brenham at A&M Consolidated; College Station at Waller; Jordan at Magnolia; Paetow at Magnolia West
GIRLS
District 12-6A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L
Harker Heights;7-2;17-10
Killeen Ellison;7-2;18-9
Belton;6-3;12-11
Temple;5-4;17-12
Killeen;4-5;14-14
Copperas Cove;3-6;15-15
Killeen Shoemaker;2-7;12-12
Bryan;2-7;6-18
Friday, Jan. 21
Bryan 64, Shoemaker 49; Harker Heights 59, Belton 28; Ellison 43, Temple 31; Killeen 58, Cove 44
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Harker Heights at Bryan; Ellison at Shoemaker; Belton at Killeen; Temple at Copperas Cove
District 19-5A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L
College Station;12-0;24-5
A&M Consolidated;10-1;17-7
Rudder;7-5;11-13
Waller;6-5;13-8
Magnolia West;6-6;10-14
Katy Paetow;4-7;12-13
Brenham;4-8;15-15
Magnolia;2-10;3-16