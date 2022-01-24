 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BV Basketball District Standings
agate

H.S. Standings

BOYS

District 12-6A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L

Harker Heights;5-2;22-5

Belton;6-1;23-4

Killeen Shoemaker;4-3;18-10

Killeen Ellison;4-3;13-12

Bryan;3-4;18-8

Copperas Cove;2-5;10-14

Temple;2-5;14-16

Killeen;1-6;5-21

Friday, Jan. 21

Shoemaker 75, Bryan 42; Belton 58, Harker Heights 51; Ellison 56, Temple 44; Killeen 54, Cove 48

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Bryan at Harker Heights; Shoemaker at Ellison; Killeen at Belton; Copperas Cove at Temple

 

District 19-5A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L

Katy Paetow;9-0;19-5

A&M Consolidated;7-2;18-7

Magnolia West;7-3;11-11

Katy Jordan;6-3;15-9

College Station;5-4;10-15

Rudder;3-4;13-9

Magnolia;2-8;5-21

Brenham;2-8;10-19

Waller;0-9;2-17

Friday, Jan. 21

College Station 53, Magnolia 41; Jordan 82, Magnolia West 42; Brenham 62, Waller 53

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Brenham at A&M Consolidated; College Station at Waller; Jordan at Magnolia; Paetow at Magnolia West

GIRLS

District 12-6A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L

Harker Heights;7-2;17-10

Killeen Ellison;7-2;18-9

Belton;6-3;12-11

Temple;5-4;17-12

Killeen;4-5;14-14

Copperas Cove;3-6;15-15

Killeen Shoemaker;2-7;12-12

Bryan;2-7;6-18

 

Friday, Jan. 21

Bryan 64, Shoemaker 49; Harker Heights 59, Belton 28; Ellison 43, Temple 31; Killeen 58, Cove 44

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Harker Heights at Bryan; Ellison at Shoemaker; Belton at Killeen; Temple at Copperas Cove

District 19-5A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L

College Station;12-0;24-5

A&M Consolidated;10-1;17-7

Rudder;7-5;11-13

Waller;6-5;13-8

Magnolia West;6-6;10-14

Katy Paetow;4-7;12-13

Brenham;4-8;15-15

Magnolia;2-10;3-16

Katy Jordan;1-10;4-15

Friday, Jan. 21

College Station 53, Magnolia 29; Rudder 59, Katy Paetow 40; Waller 44, Brenham 41; Magnolia West 55, Jordan 34

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Waller at College Station; Consol at Brenham; Magnolia at Jordan; Magnolia West at Katy Paetow

