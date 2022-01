Burton senior Eli Saunders lifted 735 total pounds to win the boys 114-pound weight class, and freshman teammate Vivian Layman lifted 575 to win the girls 220 title Saturday at the Bryan meet. Burton senior Eric Flores (242) and freshman Colton Broesche (132) also finished second in their weight classes, while freshman Brady Griffin took third at 148. Burton will compete at the Brazos meet on Feb. 2.