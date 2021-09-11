 Skip to main content
Burton volleyball team sweeps Snook in three sets
Burton volleyball team sweeps Snook in three sets

The Burton volleyball team swept Snook 25-4, 25-11, 25-6 on Friday in District 26-2A play.

