Burton volleyball team sweeps Snook in three sets

The Burton volleyball team swept Snook 25-4, 25-11, 25-6 on Friday in District 26-2A play.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Burton volleyball team swept Snook 25-4, 25-11, 25-6 on Friday in District 26-2A play.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Marcus Heard Jr. has been ready to play varsity-level football for the Rudder Rangers since he was in preschool.
Here's The Eagle's Week 2 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
Magnolia came within inches of an upset, but the third-ranked College Station volleyball team didn’t want to surrender its perfect district re…
A&M Consolidated senior quarterback Brodie Daniel proved his dual-threat capabilities even further in the Tigers’ 62-7 victory over Aldine…
On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, Scott Clendenin, the voice of the College Station Cougars, joins to preview District 8-5A-I action as t…
Rudder senior outside hitter Jordyn Pfeffer rarely takes a turn on the service line for the Ranger volleyball team.
Allen Academy's Bailey Fannin set a personal and school record with a time of 12 minutes, 38.84 seconds in the 3,200-meter race, finishing in …
Lexington 38, Thrall 34: LEXINGTON – Lexington’s Daylon Sheldon Springer passed for 223 yards and Daylon Washington scored on two long runs to…
A 32-yard touchdown heave from Bryan quarterback Karson Dillard to wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi, with defenders draped over both of his arms, …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.