RICHARDS -- The Burton volleyball team swept the Richards Lady Panthers 25-13, 25-20, 25-8 on Friday night in District 26-2A play. Richards (12-11, 4-5) was led by Cadence Nance who had six kills, Laney Strange with 10 digs and Kira Coleman with three aces. Burton is 20-17 overall and 8-1 in district.