Burton’s Saunders qualifies for state
Burton’s Saunders qualifies for state

Burton's Eli Saunders and Eric Flores pose with regional medals.

 Burton senior Eli Saunders won the 114-pound class at the Class 2A/A Region 4-Division 4 powerlifting meet at West Hardin. Saunders’ squat of 335 pounds was the highest in six classes (114, 123, 132, 148, 165, 181) and earned him the “Best Squat in Light Platform” Award. His combined 840 pounds ranks fifth in the state in 114 for Division 4. He will compete in the state meet March 25 at Abilene’s Taylor Expo Center.

Burton senior Eric Flores was fifth in the 242-pound division with a combined 1,300 pounds with personal bests in the bench (315) and deadlift (510).

Burton senior Vivian Layman competed Thursday at the Class 2A/A Region 2-Division 3 meet in Dublin. She was sixth in the 220-pound class with a personal-record 665.

— Eagle staff report

