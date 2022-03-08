Burton’s Saunders qualifies for state

Burton senior Eli Saunders won the 114-pound class at the Class 2A/A Region 4-Division 4 powerlifting meet at West Hardin. Saunders’ squat of 335 pounds was the highest in six classes (114, 123, 132, 148, 165, 181) and earned him the “Best Squat in Light Platform” Award. His combined 840 pounds ranks fifth in the state in 114 for Division 4. He will compete in the state meet March 25 at Abilene’s Taylor Expo Center.