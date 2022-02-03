 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burton powerlifting team earns seven top-four finishes at Brazos meet
Burton powerlifting team earns seven top-four finishes at Brazos meet

WALLIS — The Burton powerlifting team placed seven in the top four of their weight classes Wednesday at the Brazos meet.

On the boys side, Burton senior Eric Flores won his class, while senior Eli Sauders took second and sophomore Patrick Tavary and freshman Colton Broesche each placed fourth. The Panthers finished fifth in the team standings.

For the Lady Panthers, freshmen Vivian Laymen and Madison McCoy each finished fourth, and freshmen Avery Applewhite placed fifth. Burton’s girls placed sixth as a team.

Burton will compete at the Rice Consolidated meet next Thursday.

