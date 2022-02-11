 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burton places five lifters in top five at Rice Consolidated powerlifting meet
ALTAIR — Burton senior Eli Saunders won the boys 114-pound weight class to lead the Panthers at the Swamp Strength Invitational on Thursday.

Burton senior Eric Flores also took third at 242, while sophomore Patrick Tavary finished fourth at 275.

On the girls side, Burton freshmen Vivian Layman and Avery Applewhite each finished third in their weight classes.

Burton will compete again at Rice Consolidated on Feb. 19 (girls) and Feb. 26 (boys). The Panthers’ regional meet is set for March 5 in Dublin.

