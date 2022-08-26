• Burton has two teams place at Mud, Sweat & Cheers Relay: Burton had a pair of teams place at the 10th Annual Mud, Sweat & Cheers Relay at Cooks Point last week.

Burton's Peyton Sigsbee, Avery Applewhite, Kara Kaye and Isabelle Means were eighth in the Division 1 Small School (Class 1A-4A) race in 55 minutes, 55 seconds over a 1.5-mile course that had team members race through mud and over and around hay bales. Hunter Hancock, Devlin Douglas, Trinity Pope and Andre Ortiz finished 10th (47:34).