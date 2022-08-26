 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burton has two teams place at Mud, Sweat & Cheers Relay

  • 0

• Burton has two teams place at Mud, Sweat & Cheers Relay: Burton had a pair of teams place at the 10th Annual Mud, Sweat & Cheers Relay at Cooks Point last week.

Burton's Peyton Sigsbee, Avery Applewhite, Kara Kaye and Isabelle Means were eighth in the Division 1 Small School (Class 1A-4A) race in 55 minutes, 55 seconds over a 1.5-mile course that had team members race through mud and over and around hay bales. Hunter Hancock, Devlin Douglas, Trinity Pope and Andre Ortiz finished 10th (47:34).

-- Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sam Houston Postgame: Mia Pante

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert