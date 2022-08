CALDWELL — The Burton girls cross country team finished second in the Division 2 race at the Caldwell meet on Saturday at Davidson Creek Park.

Peyton Sigsbee placed second for the Lady Panthers, and Avery Applewhite finished ninth.

For the Burton boys, Hunter Hancock (third), Andre Ortiz (eighth) and Trinity Pope (10th) each placed in the top 10.

Burton will next compete in the Lexington meet on Sept. 10 at Memorial Park.