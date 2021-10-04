Burton cross country teams finish in first, second place at home meet

BURTON -- The Burton boys cross country team finished first, while its girls team finished in second at the Panthers' home meet last Saturday.

Colton Broesche led the boys team, finishing with a time of 12 minutes, 48 seconds in the 2-mile run. Andre Ortiz, Grayson Brown, Trinity Pope, Mitchell Hensley and David Dunlop also ran on Saturday.

For the girls team, Peyton Sigsbee finished third overall at a season-best 14:15. Other runners for Burton included, Victoria Weisepape, Ella Hensley, Avery Applewhite, Kara Kaye, Kaylynn Vavrecka, Jennifer Lopez, Samantha Angell, Azaneth Rios and Hannah Herrin.

Burton will travel to the Festival Hill Invitational on Saturday before competing in a district meet at the Davidson Creek Park in Caldwell on Oct. 14.