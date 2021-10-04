 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burton cross country teams finish in first, second place at home meet
0 comments

Burton cross country teams finish in first, second place at home meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURTON -- The Burton boys cross country team finished first, while its girls team finished in second at the Panthers' home meet last Saturday.

Colton Broesche led the boys team, finishing with a time of 12 minutes, 48 seconds in the 2-mile run. Andre Ortiz, Grayson Brown, Trinity Pope, Mitchell Hensley and David Dunlop also ran on Saturday.

For the girls team, Peyton Sigsbee finished third overall at a season-best 14:15. Other runners for Burton included, Victoria Weisepape, Ella Hensley, Avery Applewhite, Kara Kaye, Kaylynn Vavrecka, Jennifer Lopez, Samantha Angell, Azaneth Rios and Hannah Herrin.

Burton will travel to the Festival Hill Invitational on Saturday before competing in a district meet at the Davidson Creek Park in Caldwell on Oct. 14.

logo burton.tif
0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 75, Riesel 13
Football

Franklin 75, Riesel 13

FRANKLIN — Franklin rushed for 536 yards as a team with brothers Bryson and Bobby Washington leading the way to a 75-13 victory over Riesel in…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert