Burton cross country teams compete in Festival Hill Invite
The Burton boys and girls cross country teams competed at the 25th annual Festival Hill Invitational in Round Top on Saturday.

The boys team finished third with 75 points and were led by freshman Colton Broesche, who finished 18th at 21:15.11. Also representing the Panthers were Andre Ortiz, Eli Saunders, Grayson Brown, Mitchell Hensley and Trinity Pope.

Freshman Peyton Sigsbee led the girls teams with a fourth-place finish. Burton was also represented by Ella Hensley, Karime Ortiz, Kara Kaye and Kaylynn Varecka. The JV Lady Panthers finished fifth and were led by Jennifer Lopez, who finished 37th at 17:41.63.

The Panthers will wrap up the regular season at their district meet in Caldwell. The junior high teams race on Wednesday at Davidson Creek Park at 4 pm, while varsity races Thursday at 10 am.

