Bryce Mariano’s four goals lead A&M Consolidated boys soccer team over Brenham
Bryce Mariano's four goals lead A&M Consolidated boys soccer team over Brenham

Junior midfielder Bryce Mariano scored four goals in the first 30 minutes to pace the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Brenham on Tuesday at District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium.

Max Pellios also had a goal and an assist for Consol, while Will Askew had two assists and Seth Goble had one.

Consol’s Conner Guerrieri and Ross Versari split time in goal to share the shutout as the Tigers improved to 4-2-3 in 19-5A play.

Consol will play at College Station on Friday.

