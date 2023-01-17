Bryan's TJ Johnson nets 1,000th point in Viking win over Temple

When Bryan boys basketball coach Jonathan Hines handed guard TJ Johnson the game ball after Tuesday night’s district matchup with Temple, the senior looked confused.

It wasn’t until that moment that Hines revealed to his team leader that he had surpassed the 1,000 career point mark with his 13th point of the game.

Luckily for the Vikings, he netted a game-high 16 points in a 63-61 Bryan win over Temple that required every last one of his scores.

“Dreams come true,” Johnson said. “I just tried to be a leader to my team and get them going and try to make my best year my last year.”

The Vikings (15-10, 3-2) needed Johnson’s leadership to shake off a sluggish start in the District 12-6A matchup. Temple (13-11, 2-3) scored four early points on free throws, including two from a technical foul assessed before the game. It culminated in a 7-0 run for the Wildcats.

A pair of blocks and solid passing in transition helped the Vikings pull back to within a point at 16-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Johnson netted five of his points in the first quarter, including one of his two 3-pointers.

“First of all, we’ve got to wake up, and we’ve got to come out ready to play,” Hines said. “It was four free throws to start the game, and we just kind of slept-walked through the first.”

Chaos ensued in the second quarter, but it was in the form of a frenetic pace that played to Bryan’s strengths. The Vikings took their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by freshman Jacob Walker that helped spark an 8-0 run. Temple netted its first bucket of the second quarter five minutes in as Bryan built a 46-38 lead by halftime.

In working through the chaos and turnovers on both sides of the court, Hines has seen growth in his corps of freshman guards, he said.

“These crucial, pressure situations, they’re not really used to, but I’ve seen them grow up over the past couple of weeks, and I’m really happy with their development,” Hines said.

The Vikings held serve during the third quarter, taking a 46-38 lead into the fourth, but Temple charged back into the game early in the final stanza. The Wildcats managed to pull even at 54 thanks to two free throws by senior guard Jaylon Hall with slightly more than three minutes left. The back-and-forth battle at the free-throw line carried over until Wildcat senior guard Deshaun Brundage hit a layup in traffic to tie the game at 61 with 19 seconds left.

Hines drew up a play to get the ball in Johnson’s hands for the game-winning shot, but the ball wound up with William Gayle, who hoisted a shot long. Walker was all alone on the back side of the basket to secure the offensive rebound and the game-winning layup.

“I didn’t expect it to be Jacob,” Hines said. “He made a good read, and he saw the defender’s back of his head and got to the basket and scored the bucket.”

Walker finished with 14 points, while forward Chris Maxey had 13 points and guard Zach Williams had 10.

Jaylon Hall paced the Wildcats with 14, followed by Brundage and Jaydon Hall with nine each.

Bryan kept solid hold of a playoff spot with its third district win of the season, but Tuesday the celebrations were all directed toward Johnson and his career achievement.

“I’m proud of him as far as his offensive game goes,” Hines said. “He’s done a good job of also buying into other things, but 1,000 points is tough to get no matter where you’re at, especially this level, playing some of the competition that we played and seeing some of the defenses that he sees. So it’s a huge accomplishment for him.”

Bryan 63, Temple 61

Temple;16;6;16;23;—;60

Bryan;15;16;15;17;—;63