Bryan's offense sputters in 50-37 loss to Killeen Ellison

As bad as Bryan’s offense was in the third quarter, the Vikings had a chance because of their defense and offensive rebounding. Keeton Scott hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, and Malcom Gooden scored off the fastbreak to pull Bryan within 41-35. But the Eagles closed the game with a 9-2 run, getting a trio of easy baskets off bad Viking passes and got a huge break when 6-7 Esan cramped on a breakaway.

“I’m pleased with the score. I asked the guys to keep it in the 40s,” Hines said. “If we’d keep it in the 40s, we had a chance. We almost got there. We turned the ball over too much and gave them runouts.”

Hines thought his guards played as well as could be expected considering the circumstances.

“I’m happy with their production,” Hines said. “But our team chemistry was different.”

The first half was a defensive struggle with both teams pressuring the ball and overplaying the passing lanes. Ellison eventually did a better job of getting the ball inside, while its defense held Bryan to its least points this season.