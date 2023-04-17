Bryan’s Kyle Kubichek’s never had to travel far when needing baseball advice.

In fact, the Vikings’ catcher didn’t even need to leave his house, because he comes from a baseball family.

“My grandpa [Gary Guest] and I always go up to his cages and I hit with him,” Kubichek said.

His father, Jeff Kubichek, handles more of the game’s mental side.

“He always likes to talk things through,” Kubichek said. “That guy is willing to do anything in his power to help me achieve my best ability in this game. I appreciate both of them for that. They’re good at what they do.”

The Vikings are also thankful for what Kyle’s family has done for the four-year starter who has became a program cornerstone. This season is no different as first-year head coach Justin Garcia is glad to have Kyle behind home plate along with being a team leader.

“He’s super competitive,” said Garcia, who also played at Bryan. “He’s been that way since day one and I remember him as a little kid running around out here. He was like that. He’s always paying attention to the game. If there’s ever a dispute on the field on what’s the count — or this and that during practice — I always look at him because he just pays attention.”

Kyle’s been playing baseball since he was 4 years old with his dad coaching him in Harvey Little League. He’s actually been around the game a little bit longer than that. He remembers at age three watching his older brother Kolby’s games, having a blast doing so.

“[He’s] always been a fun guy to watch, lot of energy, not a very big guy at all but yeah, he’s just kind of been a role model and inspiration to me,” Kyle said.

While Kyle credits his father and grandfather for helping develop his skills, he’s also received valuable advice from his brother. Kolby was a standout four-year pitcher for the Vikings, graduating in 2018.

Kolby signed with the University of Texas and after a three-year career with the Longhorns was drafted by the New York Mets in the 18th round of the 2021 Major League Draft. Kyle says the brothers talk every day and during the off-seasons, Kyle serves as Kolby’s catcher.

“He’s taught me a lot about receiving the baseball,” Kyle said. “He’s taught me quite a bit about what I should do when runners are here, there. Blocking, how important blocking is and what I should do when the time comes to block a baseball.”

All that work Kyle put in along with family help has helped his career blossom. As a freshman and sophomore, he started in the infield at second baseman and shortstop. Kyle was behind former Vikings catcher Reid Russ on the depth chart those two first seasons, but the coaches knew Kyle had to be on the field.

“I talked to [former Bryan head coach James] Dillard and Dillard said I just need you to pick a position on the field that you want to play and we’re going to stick you out there because we know you’re going to do pretty good at it and [then] you’re junior year, you’re going to catch for us,” Kyle said. “And I was like perfect.”

The senior admits there were nerves that first season, but it didn’t take long before he felt right at home.

“It probably took a couple innings into my first scrimmage to be like, ‘You know what I really do belong here,’” Kyle said.

Kubichek is working hard to end his high school career in the playoffs. The Vikings (9-10-1, 4-4) currently hold the final playoff spot in District 12-6A with four games left. Bryan is at Hutto (13-9-2, 6-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, trying to bounce back from a 5-3 loss in eight innings to the Hippos on Friday night.

KUBICHEK UP CLOSE

Favorite teacher at Bryan High. “Mrs. Mutz. She was my anatomy teacher last year. She’s my medical microbiology teacher this year. Really cool, makes it feel like I have a mom here at school.”

Best nickname on the team. “I probably got to go with our shortstop Mason Garcia. Call him snacks.”

Who plays you in your life’s movie? Mark Wahlberg.

Biggest pet peeve? “Dog hair being on everything. I know I have a big chocolate lab at the house, but his hair bothers me a lot.”

Go-to workout or pump-up song? “I listen to Sweet Child O’ Mine before every game. That one really gets me going.”