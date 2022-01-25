Bryan's James Dillard to coach in Alaska Summer League

Bryan head baseball coach James Dillard will be the pitching coach and assistant head coach for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Baseball League this summer. The league, considered one of the top collegiate summer leagues, has five teams, including the Miners in Palmer, Alaska, which is 42 miles northeast of Anchorage.

The Miners won the regular-season crown last year at 30-13, seven games ahead of the Anchorage Glacier Pilots. The Miners lost in the playoffs to the Anchorage Bucs, who turn lost in the championship to the Glacier Pilots.

Dillard spent the last four summers coaching the Brazos Valley Bombers, the last two as head coach. The Bombers won the Texas Collegiate League title in 2020 and last season lost to the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in the TCL playoff semifinals. Dillard previously was the head coach of the TCL’s Woodlands Strykers and was an assistant with the Denton Outlaws.

“Going back as far as I can remember I have always wanted to be part of the Alaska Baseball League,” Dillard said in the Miners’ press release. “This is something that I can finally check off the list, and the Miners have a history of being really good.”

Bryan hired Dillard from Magnolia West in 2017 to replace the retiring David Powers. Dillard played at Bryan under former head coach Harry Francis.