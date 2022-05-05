Bryan's Eric Perez having breakout season as pitcher, infielder for Vikings

Eric Perez’s high school baseball career has skyrocketed this season, and fortunately for him, so has the ninth-ranked Vikings.

Bryan (21-2) went undefeated in District 12-6A play and will make its first appearance in the Class 6A playoffs since 2017 against Waxahachie (14-11-1) in a best-of-3 bi-district series starting with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Friday at Viking Field.

“It’s really fun. I’m nervous a little bit, but it’s fun,” Perez said. “We always go hard in practice, and that’s what leads us to doing good in the games. We don’t take days off, and we always put 110% into everything we do on and off the field.”

Perez is now seeing that hard work pay off.

The senior struggled to find his footing earlier in his Viking career. Bryan’s 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 during his first year on varsity, and the Vikings went 9-10 last year. This past offseason was crucial for the third baseman and pitcher, who was determined to improve his hitting as well as his command of the strike zone as a pitcher.

Perez has enjoyed his best season. As a pitcher, he is 7-0 with a 1.09 earned run average, allowing just 13 hits and 14 walks with 51 strikeouts over 32 innings. He’s been equally consistent as Bryan’s No. 8-hole hitter with a .362 batting average, .563 on-base percentage, 18 RBIs and a team-leading three home runs.

“Whenever he commands a strike zone with his fastball, he’s a dangerous pitcher,” Bryan head coach James Dillard said. “... He’s a threat at the plate. Him and [Rylan Hill] bat seven and eight for us because I like that combination. You got to pitch to one of them, and when both guys are hitting well, that’s a double threat.”

Perez, Mason Ruiz and Hill make up Bryan’s NCAA Division I pitching staff, which hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a game this season. Both Ruiz and Hill are committed to Texas A&M, while Perez signed with Houston in November.

“We’ve helped each other a lot during this season,” Perez said. “If someone’s struggling to throw strikes, we’ll tell them their arm sides off or they’re pulling off. When we’re in the games and one of us comes in, we’ll tell them how the umpire is and how he is liking it and everything like that.”

Perez said he’s taken on more responsibility, including being a more vocal leader to the underclassmen.

“He’s really accepted that role,” Dillard said. “He’s done a great job, and that’s him stepping outside of his comfort level. But as the season has gone on, he’s become more and more vocal, and the kids have really responded well to him doing that. He’s almost like another coach out there on the field, and that’s really encouraging.”

Perez will take what he’s learned to the American Athletic Conference. He was born in Houston and said he’s excited to return to his hometown this fall.

“All the coaches are really cool,” he said. “I love the baseball environment.”

But for now, Perez is focused on making the Vikings’ postseason last. No one on the roster has been to the playoffs, but Dillard believes his team can rise to the challenge this weekend. Dillard said the Vikings are preparing for tough pitchers, including Waxahachie seniors Bryce Marquardt and Texas recruit Jared Thomas.

“[Waxahachie is] going to be the toughest challenge that we’ve had since our week two tournament,” Dillard said. “Our guys are up for that. They understand the challenge that’s in front of us, and it’s still exciting.”

NOTES — Game 2 of the best-of-3 series will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Waxahachie with Game 3 to follow 30 minutes after if needed. ... Bryan has 11 seniors, including Perez, Ruiz, Rolando Gonzales, Ben Bartosh, Victor Cerda, James Lindsey, Braden Abegglen, Ollie Sims, Hunter Harlin, Tysne Green and JP Ramirez. ... Bryan is ranked 14th in the txhighschoolbaseball.com poll.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.