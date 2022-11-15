Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming

Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for so early in the season. Brooks’ miraculous shot, which teased the partisan Viking crowd by rolling around the rim before dropping, capped a 10-3 run in the final two minutes of the quarter to give Bryan a 44-43 lead.

“We hit the run at the right time, right there in the fourth quarter,” Bryan coach Jonathan Hines said. “Then we were able to hang on by hitting some free throws.”

Bryan carried momentum into the fourth quarter with Zach Williams and T.J. Johnson adding buckets to push the Vikings’ lead to 48-43.

College Station (1-1) answered with a 3-pointer by Joey Toussaint. The Cougars were able to pull within two points twice more, but Bryan had an answer each time in winning its season opener. Chris Maxey twice pushed the lead back to four points, and fellow senior T.J. Johnson did the same then all but clinched the victory with a layup with 58 seconds left for a 58-52 lead. Maxey and Johnson helped the Vikings hit 7 of 9 free throws down the stretch.

Maxey and Johnson each had 19 points, but it was Brooks’ 3-pointer that stole the show.

College Station, which trailed 20-9, battled back for the lead with solid play in the middle quarters until the final few seconds of the third. The Cougars took a timeout with 7.98 seconds left in the third quarter after Johnson had hit a 3 and Maxey scored off an offensive rebound to pull Bryan within one.

On the inbound play, College Station got the ball to Willie Everline, who had scored all but two of the team’s 14 points in the period, hitting four field goals, including two 3s.

“The shot was there. We took it,” College Station coach Jerron Reese said. “I knew that coming out of the timeout, the risk we ran there was if we didn’t make that shot, they would get a defensive rebound and have a shot for a run-out, and that’s exactly what happened — a floater from near half court that went in.”

Bryan looked for a trap and steal on the inbound play.

“I knew that we needed some kind of spark,” Hines said. “I didn’t anticipate the shot, but the long rebound is what we needed to get it going. We were in perfect position, because we were in our spots to get the long rebound and run out.”

Hines and the Vikings spoiled Reese’s homecoming. The second-year Cougar coach is a 2008 graduate of Bryan. He spent six years on the Viking staff, the last two as an assistant for Hines.

“It’s good to be back here in Viking Gym, obviously being a graduate of Bryan High,” Reese said. “Not only being a graduate of Bryan High, but Bryan basketball has been a pair of my life for 25 years with my dad [John Reese] also coaching here.”

Jerron Reese made his former head coach and longtime Viking fans proud the way the Cougars bounced back from a slow start with smothering defense, the trademark of Bryan’s great teams of the past.

Bryan had seven turnovers in the second quarter as College Station grabbed a 29-28 halftime lead.

“[Reese] did a good job. He had a great game plan defensively,” Hines said. “Obviously, we know a lot about each other from working together.”

Everline ended with a game-high 23 points. Joey Toussaint and David Toussaint each added nine.

“I just told the guys in the locker room I was really proud of how they responded to adversity,” Reese said.

College Station was able to match Bryan’s pressure and pace, but it had no answer for the 6-foot-6, 323-pound Maxey, who has pledged to sign with the Colorado State football team. He had a game-high 14 rebounds.

“Big Maxey is a load inside,” Reese said. “We had a hard time keeping him off the glass, and that was kind of the turning point as well.”

Maxey, Brooks and Malcom Gooden just came over from the football team with the Vikings losing in bi-district Friday at Duncanville.

“We didn’t have a lot of practice time with them yesterday, but they were locked in yesterday, and they really got after it,” Hines said.

College Station is still missing its football players, who include 6-3 guard Jackson Verdugo, a second-team all-district player as a freshman.

Bryan 63, College Station 54

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)

COLLEGE STATION (1-1) — Cody Dixon 2-3 0-1 6 5 5; Joey Toussaint 3-10 2-4 6 4 9; Willie Everline 9-19 3-4 3 2 23; Grayson Fowler 1-9 0-0 5 0 2; Nate Nehring 0-1 0-0 2 3 0; David Toussaint 3-4 1-2 1 2 9; Kaleb Verdugo 0-2 1-2 1 0 1; Jacob Larkin 0-1 0-0 1 0 0; Bryce Garratt 2-3 0-0 0 0 5. TOTALS: 20-52 7-13 25 54.

BRYAN (1-0) — C.J. Ellis 2-3 0-0 0 2 4; Jacob Walker 1-1 2-2 0 4 4; Zach Williams 2-6 1-1 5 1 5; Chris Maxey 6-8 7-10 14 1 19; T.J. Johnson 7-15 2-4 5 3 19; Will Jefferson 1-1 0-0 0 1 2; Robertson 0-0 0-0 0 2 0; Darius Brooks 3-6 1-3 0 1 9; Malcom Gooden 0-1 1-2 1 3 1; Will Gayle 0-0 0-0 1 0 0; Ke’Auntre Marchant 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. TOTALS: 20-42 14-22 26 18 63

College Station;11;18;14;11;—;54

Bryan;20;8;16;19;—;63

Turnovers: College Station 14 for 15 Bryan points; Bryan 12 for 12 College Station points