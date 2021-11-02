Bryan volleyball team's season ends at hands of DeSoto in bi-district playoffs

MEXIA — The Bryan volleyball had seen speedy attacks throughout its 30-win season. The problem Tuesday was adjusting to what the Lady Vikings knew was coming.

Bryan saw its season come to an end Tuesday in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs as DeSoto swept the Lady Vikings 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.

From the very first point, Bryan (30-10) looked uncomfortable in the loud and rowdy atmosphere of the small gym at Mexia High School.

“It’s being able to understand. It doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the court,” Bryan head coach Stephanie March said. “It’s being able to execute consistently and knowing what you’re capable of doing, regardless of who is on the other side of the court.”

Unforced errors plagued Bryan, including 10 in the opening set. Four in the first 16 points helped push the Lady Eagles (27-10-3) to an 11-5 lead, though Bryan fought back with senior setter Rilee Cumpton on the service line. A seven-point run, which included an ace, pushed the Lady Vikings back into the lead. However, seven kills from DeSoto senior outside hitter Caitlin Shaw was too much to overcome as the Lady Eagles claimed the first set.

Shaw had a match-high 16 kills, while also registering two blocks, four digs and an ace.