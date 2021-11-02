Bryan volleyball team's season ends at hands of DeSoto in bi-district playoffs

MEXIA — The Bryan volleyball had seen speedy attacks throughout its 30-win season. The problem Tuesday was adjusting to what the Lady Vikings knew was coming.
Bryan saw its season come to an end Tuesday in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs as DeSoto swept the Lady Vikings 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.
From the very first point, Bryan (30-10) looked uncomfortable in the loud and rowdy atmosphere of the small gym at Mexia High School.
“It’s being able to understand. It doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the court,” Bryan head coach Stephanie March said. “It’s being able to execute consistently and knowing what you’re capable of doing, regardless of who is on the other side of the court.”
Unforced errors plagued Bryan, including 10 in the opening set. Four in the first 16 points helped push the Lady Eagles (27-10-3) to an 11-5 lead, though Bryan fought back with senior setter Rilee Cumpton on the service line. A seven-point run, which included an ace, pushed the Lady Vikings back into the lead. However, seven kills from DeSoto senior outside hitter Caitlin Shaw was too much to overcome as the Lady Eagles claimed the first set.
Shaw had a match-high 16 kills, while also registering two blocks, four digs and an ace.
Bryan played within its system in spurts throughout the second set and held the lead at 19-17, but any free play the Lady Vikings sent over the net due to inaccurate passing turned into a DeSoto point, and the Lady Eagles took control late for the set and 2-0 match lead.
DeSoto took the emotional final set by pounding down 14 kills. Bryan began the set clean with only one error in the first 22 points, but three consecutive errors helped DeSoto break a 13-13 tie and grab the lead for good. Eagle senior setter Iyanah Taylor closed the match with an ace.
“We have to want it worse than the other team,” March said. “We have to want it that much. That’s it. Other than that, they did a good job.”
Senior outside hitter Faith Clark led Bryan with nine kills, while hard-swinging junior Micayla Polasek and sophomore outside hitter Alexis Burton each had seven. Cumpton had 26 assists.
Eagle setters Taylor and Jyla Clayton had 21 and 14 assists, respectively.
Despite the early exit, Bryan closes its season with a .770 record, the best the Lady Vikings have posted in more than a decade.
“This is one of the best teams that I had the honor of coaching, and I’m proud of them,” March said. “I’m proud of how they competed today. I’m proud of how they finished our season. I feel like our program still has a lot to learn, but I’m just proud of them.”