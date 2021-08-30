 Skip to main content
Bryan volleyball team wins silver bracket at Sawyer Camilo tournament
Bryan volleyball team wins silver bracket at Sawyer Camilo tournament

ARGYLE -- The Bryan volleyball team won the silver bracket at the Sawyer Camilo tournament and senior libero Alexa Garcia earned all-tournament honors on Saturday.

Garcia finished the tournament with 58 digs and four aces, while the Lady Vikings grabbed wins over Pilot Point 20-25, 25-11, 25-13 and Denton Ryan 25-16, 22-25, 25-19.

Maddison Beltran had 12 digs and two aces and Allison Layton had seven kills and two blocks against Pilot Point. Faith Clark had 13 kills and a block, while Alexis Burton had 12 kills and three digs against Denton Ryan.

Bryan will host Montgomery Lake Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym.

Navasota 49, Wharton 0

WHARTON — Buoyed by solid showings from running backs Jamal Thomas and Ja'Marion Frear, the Navasota Rattlers cruised to a 49-0 season-opening…

