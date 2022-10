HUTTO — Alexis Burton had 13 kills, and Carmella Jones had 10 to help pace the Bryan volleyball team to a 15-25, 25-12, 25-23, 16-25, 15-7 victory over Hutto in District 12-6A play Tuesday.

Micayla Polasek and Madi Polasek each had nine kills for the Lady Vikings (12-24, 3-4), while setter Alli Warden had 40 assits and 10 digs. Emma Hazlett also had 21 digs.

Hutto fell to 19-13 overall and 4-3 in district.