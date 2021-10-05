Bryan volleyball team uses comeback effort to down Harker Heights 3-1

Bryan often leaned on its service game and finished with 12 aces. Burton rattled off 10 consecutive serves in the second set and had three aces. The effort nearly erased a nine-point deficit, but five kills from Williams helped Harker Heights take the set and even the match. The high-flying senior led both teams in kills with 14.

Another serving streak in the fourth set, this one by junior defensive specialist Kennedy Porter, pushed the Lady Vikings to a 13-5 lead. Porter served eight straight points, which began with blocks from juniors Micayla Polasek and Allison Layton, who had 4.5 blocks in the match. Burton later had two kills, and Riley had an ace to put away the fourth set and clinch the match.

Burton paced the Vikings in kills with 12, followed by Polasek with 10. Cumpton dished out 31 assists.

While March said she wasn’t thoroughly pleased with Bryan’s total performance Tuesday, she said it was the best her team has played in a bit of a roller coaster stretch over the last two weeks. Bryan suffered its first district loss against Belton on Friday, but March said she liked the hard-fought effort and hopes it serves as a wakeup call for the Lady Vikings.

“I think we got too complacent, so we have to up our ante,” March said.

