Bryan volleyball team uses comeback effort to down Harker Heights 3-1

Down 10 points in the third set, the Lady Vikings looked spent from dealing with the chaos created by Harker Heights’ high-energy attack. Bryan head volleyball coach Stephanie March saw the situation and called a timeout to help her players catch their breath.
The pause did wonders for Bryan as the Lady Vikings rallied in the set and went on to beat the Lady Knights 25-17, 23-25, 31-29, 25-18 in District 12-6A play Tuesday at Viking Gym.
“I’m glad we won, but [we need to improve our] passes,” March said. “We’re working too hard unnecessarily right now.”
After splitting the first two sets, Harker Heights (11-16, 3-4) jumped to a 19-9 lead in the third set thanks to eight Bryan errors, three kills and a block by Lady Knight senior Kayla Williams.
After Bryan’s timeout, senior middle blocker Morgan Riley’s kill and three consecutive service aces by senior setter Rilee Cumpton pulled momentum back in favor of the Lady Vikings (24-9, 7-1). A six-kill effort by sophomore outside hitter Alexis Burton and five aces in the set helped Bryan mount a 17-9 run to complete the comeback effort. Riley’s ace sealed the 31st and final point in the marathon frame.
“We had to do a little corrective motivation over here, and then they started actually blocking the ball the way that they know how to,” March said.
Bryan often leaned on its service game and finished with 12 aces. Burton rattled off 10 consecutive serves in the second set and had three aces. The effort nearly erased a nine-point deficit, but five kills from Williams helped Harker Heights take the set and even the match. The high-flying senior led both teams in kills with 14.
Another serving streak in the fourth set, this one by junior defensive specialist Kennedy Porter, pushed the Lady Vikings to a 13-5 lead. Porter served eight straight points, which began with blocks from juniors Micayla Polasek and Allison Layton, who had 4.5 blocks in the match. Burton later had two kills, and Riley had an ace to put away the fourth set and clinch the match.
Burton paced the Vikings in kills with 12, followed by Polasek with 10. Cumpton dished out 31 assists.
While March said she wasn’t thoroughly pleased with Bryan’s total performance Tuesday, she said it was the best her team has played in a bit of a roller coaster stretch over the last two weeks. Bryan suffered its first district loss against Belton on Friday, but March said she liked the hard-fought effort and hopes it serves as a wakeup call for the Lady Vikings.
“I think we got too complacent, so we have to up our ante,” March said.