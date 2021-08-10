Bryan volleyball team opens season with a 4-1 win over Waller

A crafty back set off the fingertips of Bryan senior setter Rilee Cumpton floated over the net and landed on a vacated space on Waller’s side of the net as the Lady Vikings drew within three points of a Game 4 victory.

It was a fitting near conclusion to a set in which Cumpton did a little bit of everything, leading Bryan to a 25-17, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20 win over Waller Tuesday at Viking Gym to open up the season.

Cumpton collected 10 of her total 30 assists, while also collecting two kills and a service ace in the final set. The more touches that found Cumpton, the more obvious it was that Bryan (1-0) had found a rhythm to its system.

"It’s extremely important. The first pass is the most important part of the entire game," Cumpton said. "I can’t get a setup without a good pass. So, we made sure that was the first thing that we did."

Senior Faith Clark and right side hitter Micayla Polasek led the Vikings in kills with eight each. Both registered three kills in the final set.

"In the huddle we talked it out," Cumpton said. "We tried to figure out what exactly we needed to do to pull through in the last game. We know that we were able to beat them, so we just had to pull together and talk about what we knew how to do."