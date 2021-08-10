Bryan volleyball team opens season with a 4-1 win over Waller

A crafty back set off the fingertips of Bryan senior setter Rilee Cumpton floated over the net and landed on a vacated space on Waller’s side of the net as the Lady Vikings drew within three points of a Game 4 victory.
It was a fitting near conclusion to a set in which Cumpton did a little bit of everything, leading Bryan to a 25-17, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20 win over Waller Tuesday at Viking Gym to open up the season.
Cumpton collected 10 of her total 30 assists, while also collecting two kills and a service ace in the final set. The more touches that found Cumpton, the more obvious it was that Bryan (1-0) had found a rhythm to its system.
"It’s extremely important. The first pass is the most important part of the entire game," Cumpton said. "I can’t get a setup without a good pass. So, we made sure that was the first thing that we did."
Senior Faith Clark and right side hitter Micayla Polasek led the Vikings in kills with eight each. Both registered three kills in the final set.
"In the huddle we talked it out," Cumpton said. "We tried to figure out what exactly we needed to do to pull through in the last game. We know that we were able to beat them, so we just had to pull together and talk about what we knew how to do."
The first three sets for both teams were an exercise in shaking off the rust of a long offseason. The team that controlled the service line was the team that came out with the victory, Bryan head coach Stephanie March-Smith said.
Bryan began the first game with a serve and quickly jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Lady Vikings took advantage of an 8-2 run later in the set to pull ahead to 13-6, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. However, Waller (0-1) sophomore Makenna Tryon made her presence known with five kills and an ace in the set. She finished with a game-high 11 kills.
The second set was dominated by Waller junior Malaki Glueck, who recorded three quick aces as a part of a 9-1 opening run for the Lady Bulldogs. Waller extended its lead to 14-3, but escaped with a narrower 25-18 win after a 14-8 Lady Viking run. The dagger in the set was a powerful late spike by junior Leah Fraysur that drew an eruption of noise from the Waller bench and its fans.
“That second set, honestly, it was our serve-receive,” March-Smith said. “We did do some adjusting, so we’re living and learning.”
The Lady Vikings bounced back for a dominating performance in the third set, thanks to two of Cumpton’s aces. Bryan closed out the set on a 9-1 run.
The match was a rollercoaster at times for the Lady Vikings, but March-Smith and Cumpton said they were encouraged after the season opener.
“I’m excited,” Cumpton said. “There was definitely a bit of ups and downs, but I see a lot of potential in our play and in our hitting and passing and everything, so I’m excited.”