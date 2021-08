ARGYLE — The Bryan volleyball team went 2-1 to open play at the Sawyer Camillo Tournament on Friday.

The Lady Vikings beat Liberty Christian 25-22, 25-20, 16-25 and lost to Brownwood 25-19, 13-25, 25-16 in pool play, playing three sets in each match regardless of outcome. In bracket play, Bryan beat Keller JV 25-22, 27-25 and will continue bracket play in the tournament Saturday.