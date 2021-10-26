Bryan volleyball team ends regular season with 3-1 win over Belton

Belton came to Bryan ready for business. Various Lady Tigers took turns wearing a viking helmet with broken horns on the bench throughout Tuesday’s District 12-6A grudge match.

But the Lady Vikings avenged their only district loss of the season, downing Belton 18-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 on Senior Night at Viking Gym.

Senior Faith Clark and sophomore Alexis Burton led the Lady Vikings with 13 kills apiece. Senior setter Rilee Cumpton made the most of her final regular-season home match with 42 assists, while also recording six kills and two service aces.

Belton (20-16, 9-4) swept Bryan (30-9, 13-1) in three sets on Oct. 1, and it looked like it was going to be more of the same as the match got underway.

The Lady Tigers used seven straight points to turn an early 4-1 deficit into an 8-4 lead in the first set. The Lady Vikings held close, pulling within three at 20-17, but mistakes doomed Bryan. Nine of Belton’s points came on Bryan errors as the Lady Tigers took a 1-0 match lead.

“I had to get ugly with them,” Bryan head coach Stephanie March said. “Being mentally into the game was really important. ... They had to understand [the Lady Tigers] aren’t going to give you anything. We have to come ready to play. We were making too many unnecessary errors.”