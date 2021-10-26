Bryan volleyball team ends regular season with 3-1 win over Belton

Belton came to Bryan ready for business. Various Lady Tigers took turns wearing a viking helmet with broken horns on the bench throughout Tuesday’s District 12-6A grudge match.
But the Lady Vikings avenged their only district loss of the season, downing Belton 18-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 on Senior Night at Viking Gym.
Senior Faith Clark and sophomore Alexis Burton led the Lady Vikings with 13 kills apiece. Senior setter Rilee Cumpton made the most of her final regular-season home match with 42 assists, while also recording six kills and two service aces.
Belton (20-16, 9-4) swept Bryan (30-9, 13-1) in three sets on Oct. 1, and it looked like it was going to be more of the same as the match got underway.
The Lady Tigers used seven straight points to turn an early 4-1 deficit into an 8-4 lead in the first set. The Lady Vikings held close, pulling within three at 20-17, but mistakes doomed Bryan. Nine of Belton’s points came on Bryan errors as the Lady Tigers took a 1-0 match lead.
“I had to get ugly with them,” Bryan head coach Stephanie March said. “Being mentally into the game was really important. ... They had to understand [the Lady Tigers] aren’t going to give you anything. We have to come ready to play. We were making too many unnecessary errors.”
As senior libero Alexa Garcia found her rhythm in the second set, so did Bryan’s attack overall. Crisp passing, some of which came on fully-extended dives, set the table for Cumpton to dish out assists. Two early service aces from Cumpton didn’t hurt either, and Garcia had a four-point service streak that helped solidify Bryan’s lead in the middle of the set as the Lady Vikings tied the match at one set apiece.
“Everybody else started to do what they need to do,” March said. “[Garcia] did a great job.”
Garcia had one ace in the second set and two for the match.
With their newfound momentum, the Lady Vikings rolled through the third set, never relinquishing a lead they took from the first point. Clark and junior rightside hitter Micayla Polasek each had four kills during the set.
In a fitting tribute to her effort, the final point of the set came on a free-play pass from Garcia that drifted over the net and unexpectedly fell between two Lady Tigers.
Belton returned with a fight in the fourth set, remaining close through a 10-10 tie. Three kills from senior Morgan Riley and a 5-1 run through the middle of the set helped put it and the match away for Bryan.
Belton junior outside hitter Makaelyn Perez had a team-high 11 kills. Senior setter McKenzie Mansell had 16 assists, followed by senior setter Kylie Blomquist with 12.
The Lady Vikings will enter the playoffs next week as the district’s top seed on a seven-match winning streak.
“This is big,” March said. “We needed to win this in order to have some momentum going into the playoffs.
NOTES — Bryan won the JV match 25-17, 19-25, 25-14, the freshman A match 25-19, 25-16 and the freshman B match 25-18, 25-22.