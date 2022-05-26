Bryan volleyball coach Stephanie March heads to administration full time

Bryan is looking to hire a volleyball coach after Stephanie March opted to become an assistant principal at the high school.

March coached the Lady Vikings to back-to-back playoff trips in her only two seasons, going 44-19 overall and 24-4 in District 12-6A play. Bryan went 30-10 last season, including 13-1 in district.

March came to Bryan after coaching the Texas Coastal Volleyball Association club team for three years. Prior to that, she served as a head coach at Lee High School in Goose Creek ISD, Ozen High School in Beaumont ISD and John Tyler High School in Tyler ISD.