Bryan volleyball builds new foundations in 3-0 sweep of Killeen

To the casual observer, the Bryan volleyball team’s 25-21, 25-7, 25-20 sweep of Killeen was far from clean. Of the Lady Kangaroos’ 48 total points in Tuesday’s District 12-6A match at Viking Gym, 29 came by way of Lady Viking error.

But Bryan head coach Stephanie March was not displeased in a match that she used to implement some new techniques for her team, she said.

“We played good for the level of competition,” March said. “We didn’t play as clean as we ideally want to, but we’re putting in some new stuff. The jump serves — completely new. We were adjusting a few things.”

The jump serves often paid dividends. Bryan (21-8, 4-0) recorded 12 aces led by three apiece from senior setter Rilee Cumpton and junior Micayla Polasek. Cumpton planted a serve on the court in each of the three sets. Two of Polasek’s aces came back-to-back in the second set as a part of a six-point run for Bryan.

Cumpton also had 29 assists, while sophomore Alexis Burton led the Lady Vikings in kills with 11 and an effecient .579 hitting percentage. Bryan middle blocker Allison Layton had nine kills and a .429 hitting percentage.

Cumpton also led the team in digs with five, followed by libero Alexa Garcia’s four.