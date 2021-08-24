Bryan volleyball attack comes alive late in 3-0 win over Montgomery

Four more Bryan errors down the home stretch kept it close with Montgomery playing through four set points, but Clark finished the first set with a kill.

The Lady Vikings had to come back in the second set after falling behind 16-10 thanks to two consecutive attack errors. Bryan answered the mistakes with an 11-2 run, then survived three errors on set point to take the set and a 2-0 match lead.

Heading into the third set, March said she asked for more efficient play.

“The goal was just to try to execute a little bit cleaner and play a little bit more of our type of ball instead of just reacting and going slow,” she said.

She was rewarded midway through the final set when Bryan ripped off eight unanswered points to secure the win.

Cumpton tallied 13 assists in the final frame, displaying her chemistry with Clark.

“We just work all the time together to form a connection,” Clark said. “We’ve played so long together that we just have that connection on and off the court. We hang out, and we’re all really close.”