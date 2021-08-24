Bryan volleyball attack comes alive late in 3-0 win over Montgomery

The Bryan volleyball team took some time to find its rhythm Tuesday, but once the Lady Vikings found the hot hand of senior Faith Clark, they cruised to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-13 win over Montgomery in nondistrict play at Viking Gym.
Clark picked up 11 of her 18 kills in the third set, feeding off assists from senior setter Rilee Cumpton as digs from senior libero Alexa Garcia helped Bryan’s offense churn. Cumpton finished with 31 assists and five kills. Garcia recorded a team-high 12 digs and added three assists.
Clark’s big third set helped the Lady Vikings (11-6) dominate the Lady Bears (4-16) 39-19 in kills.
“We just had some good passing, which kept us in system, and we could get good sets for our setters, and then it just worked,” Clark said. “We all connected, and it was really good.”
Bryan’s gears weren’t well oiled to open the match. Fourteen errors through the first two sets made the match closer than head coach Stephanie March would have liked.
“Honestly, they should not get 20 points,” March said. “They are a solid team, but we should have been executing a little bit more consistently the first and second set.”
Bryan jumped to an early 7-3 lead in the first set but let the Lady Bears sneak back to within one at 14-13 thanks to an ace by Montgomery junior outside hitter Abby Wallingford.
Four more Bryan errors down the home stretch kept it close with Montgomery playing through four set points, but Clark finished the first set with a kill.
The Lady Vikings had to come back in the second set after falling behind 16-10 thanks to two consecutive attack errors. Bryan answered the mistakes with an 11-2 run, then survived three errors on set point to take the set and a 2-0 match lead.
Heading into the third set, March said she asked for more efficient play.
“The goal was just to try to execute a little bit cleaner and play a little bit more of our type of ball instead of just reacting and going slow,” she said.
She was rewarded midway through the final set when Bryan ripped off eight unanswered points to secure the win.
Cumpton tallied 13 assists in the final frame, displaying her chemistry with Clark.
“We just work all the time together to form a connection,” Clark said. “We’ve played so long together that we just have that connection on and off the court. We hang out, and we’re all really close.”
Bryan has a tournament and two more nondistrict games to prime its attack for District 12-6A. The way the Lady Vikings finished off Tuesday’s third set was a step in the right direction.
“We have one more tournament this weekend, and it’s going to be a long, grueling one, but we’re just trying to stay healthy, strong and just getting ourselves mentally prepared to go into games,” March said. “That’s a big thing right now is mentally staying focused.”
• NOTES — Bryan won the JV match 25-15, 25-19, while Montgomery won the freshman A match 27-29, 30-28, 25-23 and the freshman B match 25-23, 25-23.