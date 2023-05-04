WACO — For the fans attending Game 1 of Bryan’s Class 6A bi-district opener Thursday, it was a blink and you miss it first inning.

The Viking baseball team will try to forget the frame quickly as Mansfield Legacy used an error-filled first inning to guide it to an 8-2 victory to open their best-of-3 series at the Waco ISD Athletics Complex.

The Vikings seemed to be in control of the top of the first by getting a pop out and fly out after allowing a leadoff single to Dylan Schlaegel. But Saxton Turnbough and then he and Schlaegel executed a double steal that led to Schlaegel scoring when the throw to second base got away from Bryan. Garrett Duncan then walked, and Luke Devasher hit an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. Legacy turned it into a 4-0 lead when another error allowed Duncan and Devasher to score.

“I did think it was some nerves because it’s a simple fix,” Bryan head coach Justin Garcia said of the first inning miscues. “It’s a simple fix, just a small change of the eyes and see it all the way in. I’ve seen them do it a million times. They’ve just got to do it again.”

The Vikings settled down and kept the Broncos off the scoreboard for the next two innings, but Legacy took advantage of more Bryan miscues in the fourth. Chance Bedford drew a leadoff walk then took second on a pickoff attempt that went awry. Connor Parlin then bunted, and the throw to first sailed into the outfield. Schlaegel singled to drive in Bedford, and a wild pitch allowed Parlin to score. Schlaegel later scored on another bad pickoff attempt for a 7-0 lead.

After the fifth inning when they plated one more on an RBI single, the Broncos were held in check the rest of the way by Bryan sophomore pitcher Isaac Chavarria. He was one of three pitchers the Vikings used as Stone Farris started, and Jackson Van Hyfte entered in relief with two outs in the top of the fourth

Chavarria came on in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and induced a fly ball to get out of the inning. He only allowed just one hit over an efficient 19 pitches.

“We’re excited about Isaac, so this was a great experience for him right here,” Garcia said. “I kind of told him this week, hey, be ready because at some point the ball’s going to be passed to you. ... He did really well right there. That was a bright spot tonight for sure.”

At the plate, the Vikings had 10 hits but struggled to convert them into runs. They finally broke through with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Chance Crawford hit a triple with one out that bounced off the wall in center field. Joel Rios plated him with an RBI single. Chavarria drew a walk, and Avery Wenzel doubled off the right field wall to score Rios before Legacy pulled relief pitcher James Edwardsen for Brandon Young, who finished the game.

Legacy’s Owen Skinner started and earned the win.

The second game in the best-of-3 series is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Athletics Complex, where Bryan will be looking to keep its season alive with a win. If Bryan wins, Game 3 is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the same site.

“I think just come back, forget about it and try again tomorrow,” Garcia said of his message to the team. “I think we can swing it with these guys.”

Mansfield Legacy 8, Bryan 2

Mansfield Legacy;400;310;0;—;8;5;0

Bryan;000;002;0;—;2;10;6