Bryan ties for fourth in Temple:

The Bryan High swim team tied for fourth place Temple’s Elf on a Shelf meet Saturday in a 12-team event with boys and girls competing together.

Asa Ayers led the Bryan with third-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley along with a sixth in the 100 butterfly. Zach Gulley placed sixth in the 200 individual medley. Kitri Hollis was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and Maxine Kalil seventh in the 500 freestyle. The 100 mixed relay of Xavier Gonzales, Carli Carver, Hugo West and Lexie Soto took second.

— Eagle staff report

