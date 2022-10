The Bryan swimming team finished second at a tri-meet with Waco Midway and Temple on Thursday. Waco Midway won the meet.

Bryan’s Asa Ayers won the boys 200-yard individual medley and placed second in the 500 freestyle, while Hugo West won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 200 freestyle. For the Lady Vikings, Kitri Hollis finished second in the girls 100 breaststroke.