Bryan sweeps Manor in season opener

The Bryan Viking volleyball team appeared headed to a somewhat easy three-game sweep of Manor in the season opener when the Lady Mustangs wiped out a five-point deficit for a 21-21 tie.

It seemed the perfect time for Bryan coach Kayli Kane to call her first timeout, but then again, maybe not as the Lady Vikings closed out a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 victory at Viking Gym.

Kane, in her maiden game as Bryan’s head coach, admitted she looked at assistant coach Jennifer Pittman a couple times before when things weren’t going well for the home team.

“I was like, ‘I can’t do it, I’m not going to take a timeout, we gotta work through it, we gotta figure it out,’” Kane said. “And that’s just part of a learning curve and a learning strategy that I have with my players about being a little more mentally tough and working through it themselves.”

Bryan was certainly the tougher team mentally when it came to serving. Manor had six service errors in the first game and 10 times it couldn’t handle Bryan’s serve.

Bryan started slowly in the match as well, but the Lady Vikings took a 15-9 lead as sophomore outside hitter Madelyn Polasek and junior middle blocker Carmella Jones combined for eight points at the service line, five by the 5-foot-11 Jones.

“I think we were working out the kinks, we had a lot of new players,” Kane said. “We return only three from the last varsity squad. “So there’s a lot of pieces we’re trying to put into place, players learning new positions. I think there were a lot of nerves in the first set. And I think we each set we got a little bit better and got more chemistry, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

The second game was tied six times, the last at 10. Bryan closed on a 9-4 run as Polasek, Jones and sophomore setter Allison Warden led the way. Junior outside hitter Alexis Burton delivered the game-winning kill on an assist by Warden who had an ace for the previous point.

Play was a little sharper by both teams in the third game, but Manor had six more serving errors, almost all at crucial times. The Mustangs never led but the game was tied four times and 11 other times it was only a point behind.

“We had a ton of serving errors,” Kane said. “I think we missed 10 in the match, which is way too many. I’m a coach who likes to serve tough, so I don’t mind missing, but 10 is crazy. We can’t allow teams to miss so many serves. I think they missed more than we did and the game was still pretty close.”

Bryan did a good job with digs as senior defensive specialist Emma Hazlett and senior libero Kennedy Porter each had 11. Polasek added 10. Warden had 21 assists and five digs. Burton and Jones each had six kills and Polasek five.

Manor outside hitter Lana Wright, who had a good match, injured her right shoulder early in the third game and didn’t return.

Kane has a rebuilding job after former coach Stephanie March opted to become an assistant principal at the high school. Bryan was 30-10 last season, including 13-1 in 12-6A. Kane is familiar with the Brazos Valley having coached at College Station for two years before going to Montgomery where she spent the last four years.