Bryan sweeps A&M Consolidated in volleyball's Crosstown Showdown

The match started 30 minutes late, but the Bryan volleyball team made up for the delay with a swift 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over A&M Consolidated in the annual Crosstown Showdown at Tiger Gym on Tuesday night.

After the Lady Vikings went 0-3 at the Garland tournament last weekend, head coach Stephanie March made sure the focus in Monday’s practice was the passing game. Bryan reaped the benefits of the extra reps and took advantage with big momentum swings Tuesday.

“Our biggest focus was on our passing and making sure we stay mentally in the game,” Smith said. “I feel like we played well this past weekend but we started dropping mentally.”

Bryan (4-3) kept a good frame of mind in the first set when the Lady Tigers took a 4-1 lead behind the setter-hitter duo of Abigail McKinney and Ava Derbes. But Consol’s passing started showing cracks, which jump-started Bryan’s 8-0 run. Bryan got the ball back after a Consol error and Alexa Garcia, who March described as a “beast” when serving, helped the Lady Vikings to seven straight points. That included three aces to the back left corner.

“We work on being aggressive and following instructions,” March said. “We call the serve and they put the ball where we need it.”