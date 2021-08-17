Bryan sweeps A&M Consolidated in volleyball's Crosstown Showdown

The match started 30 minutes late, but the Bryan volleyball team made up for the delay with a swift 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 victory over A&M Consolidated in the annual Crosstown Showdown at Tiger Gym on Tuesday night.
After the Lady Vikings went 0-3 at the Garland tournament last weekend, head coach Stephanie March made sure the focus in Monday’s practice was the passing game. Bryan reaped the benefits of the extra reps and took advantage with big momentum swings Tuesday.
“Our biggest focus was on our passing and making sure we stay mentally in the game,” Smith said. “I feel like we played well this past weekend but we started dropping mentally.”
Bryan (4-3) kept a good frame of mind in the first set when the Lady Tigers took a 4-1 lead behind the setter-hitter duo of Abigail McKinney and Ava Derbes. But Consol’s passing started showing cracks, which jump-started Bryan’s 8-0 run. Bryan got the ball back after a Consol error and Alexa Garcia, who March described as a “beast” when serving, helped the Lady Vikings to seven straight points. That included three aces to the back left corner.
“We work on being aggressive and following instructions,” March said. “We call the serve and they put the ball where we need it.”
The Lady Vikings went on another run later in the game for a 13-7 lead, but the Lady Tigers (6-4) stayed close the rest of the way, not falling behind by more than five points. Bryan started making mistakes and Derbes got her chances at the net. Consol tied the game at 22 with Derbes serving and a crucial kill from Ella Norton, but Bryan stayed the course and fired back with three straight points to take the set 25-22.
Consol had nine serve-receive errors throughout the night and that started to affect hitters, who couldn’t get a solid set off the pass in the second game. Bryan took a 6-1 lead, but the biggest difference came later when the Lady Vikings went on a 7-0 run for a 10-point lead with four points coming from Consol errors at the net or miscommunication between players.
That set the tone for a quick second game with Bryan getting 12 kills from Clark Faith, Alexis Burton and Allison Layton, who led the team with nine. Derbes rattled off three kills to get the Lady Tigers within 23-13 but Bryan earned its final points on an Consol error and another kill from Layton for the 25-16 win.
“Our passes started coming in behind the 10-foot line,” Consol head coach Colten Conner said, “and it’s hard to set [Derbes] out of system, especially when everybody in the gym knows it’s going to her.”
The third set was more competitive as Consol started to find a rhythm, especially early on. The set featured six ties and one-lead change, but not until the final three points when Bryan took over.
The Lady Tigers controlled the game and went on runs each time after Bryan forced a tie. Consol started to slip away late after going on a 6-0 run thanks to Bryan errors, but the Lady Vikings remained close before hitting their stride on a 7-0 run and securing the 25-22 victory with three straight kills from Clark.
“Once we did get in a system and play those balls, we’re hard to stop,” Conner said. “It’s just trying to get them to believe in that system, believe that passing is the first thing we have to do to get something going. That changed our momentum at times.”
Clark finished with nine kills, three aces and 18 digs, followed by Burton with eight kills and setter Rilee Cumpton with four kills, 28 assists and six digs. Garcia had 15 digs and 21 assists. Derbes had 13 kills and seven digs, while libero Gracen Harrell had 23 digs.
March said the team hasn’t hit since Saturday, but Cumpton was still able to find a groove with her hitters.
“It is a relationship and we’ve been working on them communicating with each other and staying focused,” March said. “[Cumpton’s] doing her job as far as running the court and being able to see what’s going on on this side of the court.”
NOTES: Both teams will compete in the Bryan-College Station tournament starting Thursday. The Lady Tigers will face Fort Bend Christian at 10 a.m., Belton at noon and Lake Creek at 2 p.m. Bryan will face Hardin Jefferson at 9 a.m., McMullen County at 11 a.m. and Fort Bend Austin at 2 p.m. Bracket play will start Friday. College Station and Rudder also are in the tournament. All four local teams will play at their home gyms Thursday. ...Bryan’s JV team beat Consol 20-25, 25-13, 25-23, Freshman A lost 15-25, 25-21, 9-15 and Freshman B won 27-25, 23-25, 15-9.