Bryan splits two games at Bastrop baseball tournament

Against Lockhart, Eric Perez struck out seven over five innings to pick up the win for Bryan (7-2). He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. Kaleb Gott earned his first save, striking out one over a shutout inning to end the game. At the plate, Bryan’s Mason Ruiz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Chance Crawford had a hit, an RBI and a run, and Hunter Harlin had a triple and an RBI. Ben Torres also had a hit and a run.