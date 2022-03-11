Bryan splits two games at Bastrop baseball tournament

BASTROP — The Bryan baseball team beat Lockhart 5-3 and lost to Kyle Lehman 7-3 to wrap up play at the Bastrop ISD Invitational on Friday.
Against Lockhart, Eric Perez struck out seven over five innings to pick up the win for Bryan (7-2). He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. Kaleb Gott earned his first save, striking out one over a shutout inning to end the game. At the plate, Bryan’s Mason Ruiz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Chance Crawford had a hit, an RBI and a run, and Hunter Harlin had a triple and an RBI. Ben Torres also had a hit and a run.
Against Kyle Lehman, Crawford went 2 for 3, while Mason Garcia had a triple and an RBI. Ruiz and Rylan Hill each had a hit, and Ollie Sims had an RBI.
The Vikings will open District 12-6A play against Temple at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Field.
In subvarsity action Friday, Bryan’s JV B team lost to Belton 7-0. The Vikings JV B team will play at 10 a.m. Saturday, while their JV A team will play at 3 and 5:30 p.m.